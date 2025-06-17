New homeowner warned over harmful impacts of previous owners' landscaping mistake: 'Wondering if it would be a bad idea'

A gardener's concern about growing vegetables sparked conversation on Reddit and put the spotlight on one landscaping trend that experts say is best left in the past.

In a recent post on r/gardening, a homeowner explained they removed rubber mulch left behind by the previous owners and have since had success growing wildflowers.

Now, they're hoping to plant vegetables in the same soil but are worried the rubber mulch may have left behind toxic residue.

"I am now wondering if it would be a bad idea to use that soil for anything edible," they wrote.

Gardeners shared their advice in the comments as well as their own frustrations with rubber mulch, a product that was once pitched as a low-maintenance, weed-fighting landscaping solution.

While it might suppress weeds and last longer than organic mulch, experts say the long-term costs outweigh the short-term convenience.

Rubber mulch is known to overheat in the sun, emit strong chemical smells, and leach toxins such as zinc and other heavy metals into soil, all of which can make it unsuitable for growing food and harmful to surrounding ecosystems. It can also pose health risks to children and pets who play in treated areas.

For homeowners looking to restore their yards, switching to a natural lawn is a safe and sustainable option. Using native plants, clover, or buffalo grass or even xeriscaping can lower water bills, reduce upkeep, and create a safer, more pollinator-friendly space.

These changes not only support local ecosystems but also protect our food supply by giving bees and butterflies the habitat they need.

Redditors shared their advice. "Rubber is gross and I can't believe that [it's] offered as a mulch," one commenter wrote, "but I don't believe the chemicals make [their] way into your veggies."

Another user said: "It will be perfectly fine. The ground has all sorts of things in it (e.g., construction waste) and the vegetables are just fine."

