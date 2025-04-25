Gardener issues warning after learning hidden cost of popular landscaping method: 'Ends up killing the microorganisms in the soil'

It can damage trees and inhibit earthworms' natural microorganism activity that helps the soil.

In a battle of paper versus fabric, a homeowner tried to settle a gardening material debate with their husband with the help of the r/gardening community.

In the Reddit post, the original poster mentioned having previous experience with rubber mulch and landscape fabric — the latter of which the husband still wanted to use, while the OP made the case for contractor paper.

The OP wrote that their husband said the landscape fabric "clearly did its job" since weeds didn't grow under it; however, they stayed on top, and some "grew knee-high."

However, the use of landscape fabric is so bad that even experienced landscapers warn against it. One Redditor agreed, saying: "Yea paper is much better."

Landscape fabric can damage trees and inhibit earthworms' natural microorganism activity that helps the soil. Like rubber, fabric can contain harmful chemicals such as petroleum or BPA that can leach into the soil, per Promier Landscapes.

At least the couple is on the same page about not using rubber mulch again — that is a good decision since it isn't biodegradable. Rubber mulch never goes away, making it a threat to soil health as it leaches chemicals that can also get into crops. Pet parents may also worry about their furry friends eating it, as large chunks can cause digestive tract obstructions.

Among the presented choices, the contractor paper is the winner. According to Trimaco, the contractor paper controls weeds as it naturally decomposes over time, "leaving you with nutrient-dense soil to grow in." It's a great addition to anyone trying to maintain an organic lawn.

Making the effort to switch to a natural lawn free of harmful elements from leached rubber or fabric is worth it. A chemical-free lawn allows native plants to thrive, and the plants house and feed pollinators to create a balanced ecosystem and a more secure food supply chain.

Native plants also help gardeners avoid a high water bill and spend less time maintaining the area since native vegetation is resilient to environmental changes.

One Reddit user commented: "Using cardboard or something biodegradable with a regular application of mulch will help improve the soil."

"The landscape fabric creates a barrier between the soil and the mulch. Ends up killing the microorganisms in the soil, and the soil becomes depleted," another commenter stated.

