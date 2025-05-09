Expert issues warning over dangerous impacts of common gardening method: 'You are putting rubber chemicals into the ground'

Many people do it, but few are aware of the potential consequences.

Christine Schaub from the YouTube channel Come on Over with Christine Schaub (@ComeonOverShow) posted a 30-second video warning about a common soil care trap many new gardeners fall into.

Christine points out the dangers of using rubber mulch, saying, "You are putting rubber chemicals into the ground."

Rubber mulch is a commonly used material that gardeners, homeowners, and landscapers sometimes resort to because of its clean, uniform look. It is also much easier to care for than traditional soils.

But as Christine points out, the visual appearance of this mulch is not worth the risk of having toxic chemicals seep into the ground and your plants. "Ditch Rubber Mulch Now and Protect Your Soil," the video title says.

Other gardeners have issued similar warnings about the toxicity of these chemicals and how they can kill microorganisms in the soil.

It is also important to note that rubber mulch isn't biodegradable and can cause long-lasting damage to crop health.

Videos like this one are important for raising awareness about the dangers of rubber mulching. Many people do it, but few are aware of the potential consequences of using plastic in their gardens.

Opting for a native plant garden with natural wood mulch is much better and safer. Natural mulch options aren't filled with harmful chemicals, and because they decompose over time, they can improve soil health.

Switching to a native gardening alternative can also be cost-effective. Native plant species are suited to the local soil and weather conditions and don't require a lot of water.

Native gardens also support local pollinators and wildlife. Pollinators play a crucial role in fertilizing various plants, and using plant species that they're more familiar with is a win-win.

