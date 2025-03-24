Landscaper shocked after discovering massive mistake in homeowner's yard: 'It really blew my mind'

"Explain to them that [it's] killing their plants."

An experienced landscaper accepted a job with a new client but ran across a concern with rubber mulch they weren't sure how to broach with the homeowner.

In the r/landscaping subreddit, the landscaper accepted a job at a property and realized "every single bed was covered in rubber mulch … has to be at least 7 cubic yards of it."

"It really blew my mind to see the amount of rubber this family willingly put in their yard," wrote the OP. They added how they could see the consequences of the rubber mulch, as the homeowners' hydrangeas and roses dying.

Wanting to help the homeowner without offending them, the OP reached out to Reddit for advice on discussing alternative lawn options.

The subreddit was happy to help.

"Explain to them that rubber mulch is killing their plants," wrote one user.

"It's going to cost a lot more to replace the plants, particularly if they're mature than it will to replace the mulch," another added.

Rubber mulch is made from recycled rubber, often old car tires, which can contain toxic chemicals like lead and manganese as well as volatile organic compounds like toluene and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, both of which are associated with increased risks of cancer, according to a report from The Guardian.

The landscaper worried about the rubber mulch being exposed to their client's children, a valid concern considering its chemical hazards but also its tendency to absorb heat and potentially burn delicate skin. It's also notorious for releasing an unpleasant odor when it heats up during warmer days.

The ground cover is popular when it comes to restricting weed growth, but research from Washington State University has shown natural mulch options like wood chips are more effective. They also don't leach chemicals into the soil and surrounding groundwater, unlike rubber mulch.

Natural mulch also makes for less maintenance, along with opting for more natural lawn options, like buffalo grass, clover, or a native-plant garden. Adding native plants and rewilding your yard saves money on resources like water and other maintenance needs, such as fertilizer and lawn mowing. Plus, native plants offer food and shelter for organisms like pollinators, who play a key role in the life cycle of thousands of plants.

