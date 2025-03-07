Homeowner met with warnings after making mysterious discovery in backyard: 'It spreads like wildfire'

A green thumb can mean more than growing a lush garden for your home. Depending on the region, we can cultivate plants that provide benefits to our community for years to come. Unfortunately, invasive plants may pop up from time to time and jeopardize our efforts. On Reddit, one homeowner was met with warnings after discovering a potentially stubborn plant along a fence, with some concern it could discourage growth from other thriving plants.

Shared to the subreddit for native plant lovers, r/NativePlantGardening, the original poster included a photo of a plant growing along a fence in their yard. The OP was hoping fellow Redditors could help determine if the plant was invasive and share information about any immediate action the OP might need to take.

"I have a lot of these plants/trees along my back fence. Seems like it spreads pretty easily. I'm in Ohio. I'd like to leave them if they are not invasive," wrote the OP.

Invasive plants, usually introduced by human activity, can become disruptive to the environment, economy, and even human health. As they emerge in a new area to which they are not indigenous, they can aggressively use up resources such as sunlight and nutrients in the soil. The fast-growing vine kudzu is known to reduce the nutrient supply to native plants in the Southern United States, for example, while Japanese honeysuckle can overtake entire regions.

Meanwhile, installing a native-plant lawn can provide immense benefits for homeowners, like saving time and money on lawn maintenance. Native plants can also improve the food supply, as they support the bees and birds pollinating our ecosystems. Even minor adjustments to your lawn — like including buffalo grass, clover, or xeriscaping — can enable you to enjoy these advantages.

Suggesting to the OP that the plant in question may be Rose of Sharon, a plant that originates from Asia, Reddit users shared some advice.

"It spreads like wildfire. Very pretty though. But [I'd] only keep it if you intend on keeping it trimmed down and collecting seeds before they spread," commented one Reddit user.

"It's your call, but in my opinion, this is one of those sneaky invasives that will become a big problem in coming years," another wrote.

