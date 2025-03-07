  • Home Home

Homeowner met with warnings after making mysterious discovery in backyard: 'It spreads like wildfire'

One commenter thinks it "will become a big problem in coming years."

by Demitri Fierro
One commenter thinks it "will become a big problem in coming years."

Photo Credit: Reddit

A green thumb can mean more than growing a lush garden for your home. Depending on the region, we can cultivate plants that provide benefits to our community for years to come. Unfortunately, invasive plants may pop up from time to time and jeopardize our efforts. On Reddit, one homeowner was met with warnings after discovering a potentially stubborn plant along a fence, with some concern it could discourage growth from other thriving plants.

Shared to the subreddit for native plant lovers, r/NativePlantGardening, the original poster included a photo of a plant growing along a fence in their yard. The OP was hoping fellow Redditors could help determine if the plant was invasive and share information about any immediate action the OP might need to take.

One commenter thinks it "will become a big problem in coming years."
Photo Credit: Reddit
One commenter thinks it "will become a big problem in coming years."
Photo Credit: Reddit

"I have a lot of these plants/trees along my back fence. Seems like it spreads pretty easily. I'm in Ohio. I'd like to leave them if they are not invasive," wrote the OP.

Invasive plants, usually introduced by human activity, can become disruptive to the environment, economy, and even human health. As they emerge in a new area to which they are not indigenous, they can aggressively use up resources such as sunlight and nutrients in the soil. The fast-growing vine kudzu is known to reduce the nutrient supply to native plants in the Southern United States, for example, while Japanese honeysuckle can overtake entire regions.

Meanwhile, installing a native-plant lawn can provide immense benefits for homeowners, like saving time and money on lawn maintenance. Native plants can also improve the food supply, as they support the bees and birds pollinating our ecosystems. Even minor adjustments to your lawn — like including buffalo grass, clover, or xeriscaping — can enable you to enjoy these advantages.

Suggesting to the OP that the plant in question may be Rose of Sharon, a plant that originates from Asia, Reddit users shared some advice.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

"It spreads like wildfire. Very pretty though. But [I'd] only keep it if you intend on keeping it trimmed down and collecting seeds before they spread," commented one Reddit user.

"It's your call, but in my opinion, this is one of those sneaky invasives that will become a big problem in coming years," another wrote.

What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

Mowing the lawn 🏡

Controlling weeds 🌿

Keeping pests at bay 🐿️

I don't have a yard 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x