Homeowner seeks advice after struggling with invasive plants: 'You have to kill or remove the roots'

"A sharp, skinny shovel, heavy gloves and a strong back."

by Jeremiah Budin
"A sharp, skinny shovel, heavy gloves and a strong back."

by Jeremiah Budin

Photo Credit: Reddit

One homeowner recently made the unfortunate mistake of planting multiple invasive species on their property — and turned to the r/gardening subreddit for advice about how to deal with them.

"I planted not one but three invasives in the small area around my gated veggie garden Wisteria, vinca and milkweed," the poster wrote. "Please don't hate on the milkweed. I've moved some elsewhere on my property where it's better suited. What can I do to get rid of these in this area?"

"A sharp, skinny shovel, heavy gloves and a strong back."
Photo Credit: Reddit

As is so often the case when it comes to invasive plant species, the answer comes down to engaging in quite a lot of hard, physical work.

"You have to kill or remove the roots of these plants. A sharp, skinny shovel, heavy gloves and a strong back. I don't think you want to use the effective herbicide in this space," one commenter advised.

After the original poster floated the idea of applying rock salt to the roots of the invasive species, another commenter had to jump in and warn them against compounding their original mistake with another one, writing: "Salt (sodium) is toxic to soil for a long time. Strongly discourage its use in this area."

While this home gardener's instincts have not exactly been spot-on thus far, it is a good sign that they actively solicited advice from more experienced green thumbs.

Whenever you're thinking about planting something new in your garden, it is worth it to do some research first to make sure that you are going with a native species, which can save you a lot of time, money, and headaches in the long run.

Native species have adapted to live in harmony with one another in your ecosystem, while invasive species grow out of control and trample everything else.

