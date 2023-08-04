Cyclist comes up with a ‘genius’ solution to one of the biggest problems bike riders face: ‘[This is] very cool’

An e-bike rider has found a way to keep their pollution-free vehicle charged while at work, without needing a charging station.

The creative individual posted an image of their e-bike on the subreddit community r/ebikes.

“I should probably get around 600wh for a full day easily,” the Redditor wrote.

Photo Credit: u/PoorNursingStudent / Reddit

The rider says they “rigged up this solar solution” by using two solar panels that fold and fit inside each of the saddle bags. The second picture shows the solar panels covering the entire bike, evidently charging it, which means there is no need for a charging station.

EVs, which include e-bikes, can be extremely beneficial for consumers and, of course, for the planet.

In the U.S., the traditional gas-powered transportation industry produces close to 30% of all harmful planet-warming air pollution today.

Another major issue is that air pollution, aside from heating the planet and causing adverse climate-related events (such as increasing heat waves, droughts, and powerful storms), is also extremely harmful to human health.

“By achieving a 60% share of battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles on the road, more than 60 billion tons of CO2 could be saved between now and 2050,” the United Nations has stated.

Meanwhile, the Alternative Fuels Data Center has officially stated that “all-electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) typically produce lower tailpipe emissions than conventional vehicles do, and zero tailpipe emissions when running only on electricity.”

EVs help to significantly reduce the planet-heating gases released into the atmosphere from the transportation sector.

The Redditor mentioned is also helping the planet by using an e-bike instead of a traditional gas-powered motorcycle, and their creativity may also be saving them money and time.

“Very cool, are you not worried about the panels or bike being stolen while parked outside for that long?” one commenter asked.

“I’m going to loop a lock through them in the future so hopefully that will help. Luckily this is right next to a parking lot attendant so it’s watched all the time basically,” the original poster answered.

“That is genius” another added.

