Appliance repairman demonstrates simple step to cool any room in minutes: 'Allowing you to ease off the AC'

Minimizing your air conditioning and heater usage is a massive win for your wallet and the environment.

TikTok users are sharing a simple but effective tip for saving money on your energy bill while keeping your home a comfy temperature.

The scoop

In a helpful video, two people on the HomeServe Home Repair account (@homeserveusa) explain an electricity hack that could drastically reduce your electric bill if your hardware allows it: reversing your ceiling fan rotation.

"You're supposed to be setting your fan to run counterclockwise in the summer to push cool air down, and clockwise in the winter to pull warm air up and recirculate it," they explain.

In another video on the same account, the HomeServe crew explains how to reverse the direction of your ceiling fan.

"Move the switch to the reverse position to turn clockwise and run the fan at low speeds, enabling your fan to pull cool air upward as the gentle updraft pushes warm air down along the walls and back of the floor, making the room feel warmer and allowing you to reduce heater use," they say.

"When warm weather returns, switch back to the forward position for counterclockwise rotation, pushing cool air down to the floor, evaporating perspiration and creating a wind chill effect, allowing you to ease off the AC."

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

How it's helping

Minimizing your air conditioning and heater usage is a massive win for your wallet and the environment, as it allows you to save money on your electric bill and reduce the amount of dirty energy you use.

HomeServe's website estimates that a two-ton air conditioner costs around 20 cents per hour to operate, and an 18,000 BTU window air conditioning unit costs around 17 cents per hour. Ceiling fans, on the other hand, cost less than one cent per hour, so the more frugal option is abundantly clear.

Changing the direction your ceiling fan spins is just one of many ways that you can save money on your energy bill and reduce your carbon output in the process. Other services like Arcadia's community solar programs, Tesla's Powerwall and WattBuy's personalized advisory system can all help make clean energy more accessible for people around the world.

What people are saying

TikTok users expressed awe and enthusiasm at the revelation of the reversible ceiling fan.

"Wtf you can reverse the direction???" one user wrote.

"I too am a big fan," another user joked.

"On the upper base of the fan there is a switch. For everyone wondering how to change it," another shared.

"Thank you for helping educate homeowners!!" the video creator replied.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.