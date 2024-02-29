New government program promotes Tesla Powerwall to shave thousands off home energy costs: ‘Good news for residents’

The Battery Booster program is another example of government incentives for people to invest in affordable energy.

In Queensland, Australia, residents can now save thousands with new rebates for the Tesla Powerwall. Tesla Australia & New Zealand (@TeslaAUNZ) announced the news on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Battery rebates are now available in Queensland → https://t.co/fkIQ41guuz pic.twitter.com/Apkp1KSGiL — Tesla Australia & New Zealand (@TeslaAUNZ) February 11, 2024

The Tesla Powerwall is an integrated battery system that can save money on your electric bill by storing solar energy for use later. In July 2023, Tesla announced that it had installed over 500,000 Powerwalls, signaling the growing popularity of solar panels for homeowners.

The Queensland government announced the Battery Booster program that “will offset the upfront cost of purchasing and installing a home battery system.”

Eligibility for the program is outlined on the Queensland government’s website. To qualify, applicants must own a Queensland residential property and have a solar photovoltaic (PV) system with a minimum 5 kilowatt system capacity, which can be added with an approved battery purchase.

Additionally, applicants must use an approved battery from an Approved Battery System list — which includes over 5,000 battery types — use an approved installer, obtain a quote and buy the system on or after Feb. 12, have a combined household income under $180,000, and agree to a safety inspection of the installation by a government-appointed inspector.

While Tesla Powerwalls retail at 10,400 Australian dollars (approximately $6,800), the battery booster can save applicants from AU$3,000 to AU$4,000 (around $2,000 to $2,600).

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The Battery Booster program is another example of government incentives for people to invest in affordable energy. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and Solar Investment Tax Credit in the United States have helped lower energy bills and reduce harmful carbon pollution.

It’s not just for solar energy, either. Los Angeles is offering rebates for residents to purchase used electric vehicles, while heat pumps are also cheaper, thanks to the IRA.

With the Battery Booster program, Powerwalls become a source of even more affordable energy.

“Nice. $10,400 AUD per battery, which is about $5k cheaper than I was quoted last year,” commented one X user on the Tesla announcement.

“Good news for residents in Queensland! Battery rebates are now available, promoting sustainable energy use. #EnergySavings #BatteryRebates,” said another.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.