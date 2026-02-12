Woman shares clever hack for leftover, empty pill bottles: 'A real lightbulb moment'

"You're just gonna throw these out anyway, so you might as well start using them."

If you've got knickknacks running rampant around your residence, a TikTok creator has a solution for you. Best of all, it uses items that you might be tossing away without a second thought.

The scoop

Home project creator Morgan Taylor (@morgan.serrao) shared an epiphany they had about what to do with their empty prescription pill bottles.

"This might be common knowledge, but I had a real lightbulb moment today when I went to go throw this out," Morgan reveals.

They realized that pill bottles could store small components such as furniture parts, keys, pushpins, and buttons. All of these items were things Morgan didn't want to throw out in case they were suddenly needed in a pinch.

The medication bottles are a great solution because they're compact, secure, and transparent. Considering how many little things accumulate in our living spaces, consolidating them all can be a great life hack, leading to a less cluttered home or apartment.

"You're just gonna throw these out anyway, so you might as well start using them," Morgan concludes.

How it's helping

Reusing pill bottles can help reduce waste and cut costs, as they can be effective storage alternatives for various household items. Instead of paying for comparable mini containers, you can use something you already have.

On the waste front, most pill bottles aren't accepted in curbside recycling due to their small size and minimal weight. That means they can end up in landfills, where they can produce methane, a potent gas.

Plastic can take centuries to break down, shedding worrisome microplastics in the meantime. There are a few organizations, like Matthew 25: Ministries, that collect clean bottles for medical supply programs.

However, many homeowners are on the hunt for storage solutions, and for smaller items, Morgan's hack might be the perfect way to kill two birds with one stone. Other creators have similarly found different ways to leverage the empty bottles, including as a survival kit.

What everyone's saying

TikTok viewers suggested various uses for these containers and ways to ensure they don't end up in the trash.

"Check with some of your local animal shelters/animal rescues," one wrote. "My empty prescription bottles get cleaned and donated to our county animal shelter."

"The best use is for razor blades to avoid ripped bags, cut hands and such," a user said.

"Don't forget to write on the outside and sharpie what is in it/what it's for," another savvy commenter suggested.

