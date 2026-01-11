Man reveals why you should never throw away empty pill bottles: 'You never know'

"This is one of the coolest things I have seen."

Most people toss empty prescription bottles straight into the trash or recycling without a second thought. But one YouTube creator is making the case that those empty containers can be surprisingly useful — especially if you're the type who likes to be prepared for just about anything.

The scoop

In the video, the creator demonstrates how he repurposed a large prescription bottle into a personal survival kit. Fishing line is tightly wrapped around the outside of the bottle, turning otherwise wasted space into functional storage. Inside the lid, he also tapes small fishing hooks.

"You never know," the creator says, adding, "you might have to catch some dinner out there."

The inside of the bottle is packed with additional essentials, such as medication, first aid supplies, thread, a pocket knife, and other small items. While the exact contents can vary depending on personal needs, the bottle becomes a durable, waterproof container for small but important items you might need in an emergency.

How it's helping

Ready-made survival kits can cost anywhere from $15 to well over $50, depending on the brand and contents. So repurposing an empty pill bottle instead saves you money and lets you customize what goes inside. It's also a space-saving solution. The bottle is compact, lightweight, and easy to toss into a backpack, glove compartment, or emergency drawer at home without taking up much room.

From an environmental perspective, this kind of reuse keeps plastic out of the waste stream longer. Pill bottles are notoriously tricky to recycle in many areas, so extending their life through reuse helps reduce plastic waste and cuts down on the demand for new plastic products. It's a small step, but multiplied across many households, those small steps add up — meaning less pollution and cleaner air for us all.

To save more waste, there are lots of ways to repurpose containers and packaging that can help declutter your home and save you money. For items you don't need, be sure to know your recycling options to help prevent unnecessary items from heading for the landfill.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were quick to praise the idea.

"I got big bottles. I'm a gonna build me some kits. Thanks again!" one wrote on a short clip of the video.

"Carry some of these all the time," another added.

On the full YouTube video, others suggested some must include items, like water purification tablets, a small mirror for signaling, a small compass, zip-ties, a mini toothbrush, and other items.

Another commenter summed up the overall reaction: "I think this is one of the coolest things I have seen on YT, and using the outside of the bottle is pure genius."

