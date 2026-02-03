Woman reveals clever trick using old medication bottles: 'An awesome idea'

Living sustainably is all about finding ways to use and reuse what you already have. Finding way to reuse common household items like a pill bottle is an easy way to start.

The scoop

TikTok user Ashley Renée (@ash.renee.ley) posted a video sharing why you should never throw empty pill bottles away. She uses them as a convenient container for taking dog treats on the go.

"You may see this as an empty pill container. I see it as opportunity. … I find that a lot of other dogs don't smell [treats] as easily as when they're in a Ziploc bag or a treat pouch," Ashley said in the video.

"I also don't have to worry about my treats spilling in any of my bags, which is great, especially when you're traveling. They also don't get crushed," she continued.

She demonstrated how the child lock mechanism makes it simple to keep out small children's hands and dogs. It's also great at preventing moisture and debris from getting into the container and treats.

"So many problems are solved," Ashley said.

How it's helping

The containers are perfect for corralling almost any small item, like screws, thumbtacks, safety pins, bandages, breath mints, and more. People have used them to store cords and headphones and loose miscellaneous items like buttons and keys.

They are also a useful tool in many crafting DIY projects. They can be turned into portable first aid or survival kits. You can even bring them into your garden to help with propagating plants.

Recycling your old pill bottles into something useful keeps them out of the trash and saves them from becoming harmful plastic litter in the environment. It saves you money from having to buy things as well, like new containers, jars, and plant pots.

What everyone's saying

Commenters loved the suggestion and shared some of their own ideas.

"The only possible downside is my dog would think every other pill container is his," one user said.

"That's an awesome idea," another user commented.

"It's a good idea if your dog's meds are in the same containers, they'll go to town if they need to take them," a commenter said.

