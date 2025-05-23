Expert shares brilliant tip to keep jewelry tarnish-free using common throwaway item: 'Why pay for it when you already have it?'

Have you ever wondered what those tiny bags of what seem to be marbles do in most of your packages?

Well, the TikTok account for The Marialva Collection (@tmcvintage1) has, and it is giving you all the answers you need.

The scoop

"Do not throw these away!" the host says in a video with a tiny silica bag in hand. "Because guess what? They keep humidity away."

This makes them useful to preserve jewelry and silverware from oxidizing or, in other words, darkening, like you may have experienced with some of your favorite sterling silver earrings.

How it's helping

"Why should we throw it away when we can totally use it?" the TikToker asks.

That's a question that pertains to plenty of items that we tend to bin before checking whether there is a use for them. Old toilet paper rolls, food jars, or empty coffee creamer bottles can all be used for something else, as TikTok content creators are keen to find and share.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the United States generated 292.4 million tons of municipal solid waste in 2018, of which only 69 million tons were recycled and 25 million tons composted.

A significant portion of the rest would have been disposed of in landfills, where the trash would risk contaminating soil and groundwater through leachate, which can contain harmful pollutants that eventually end up affecting both our health and that of the planet.

This hack not only reduces waste, but it will also keep some "treasures," like the original poster calls them, looking great for longer than expected and avoid the need to buy replacements.

It's not only silica packets that can get a second chance at life. Organizations like Trashie and ThredUp take your old textiles and clothes and even offer rewards in return. Meanwhile, some stores will pay you or provide store credit for used electronic products.

What everyone's saying

"It's great stuff to have," the TikToker says. "Why pay for it when you already have it in the house?"

"Good tip!" a commenter said. "Thank you!"

"Oh I love this!" another added.

"Oh I love this!" another added.








