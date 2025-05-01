Cleaning expert shares genius hack to reuse empty coffee creamer bottles: 'This is such a good idea'

Coffee creamers are a staple item to keep on hand for your morning java boost. Unfortunately, the large containers that they come in eventually become cumbersome plastic waste.

One home cleaning expert found the perfect solution: Reusing coffee creamer bottles as storage containers for her non-perishable pantry foods.

"[This] seals, pours, and organizes your pantry," CleanSnob Cleaning Specialist (@cleansnob) said in the caption of a TikTok video.

The scoop

The hack is unbelievably simple. Just remove the wrapper to reveal a transparent bottle, which will help you identify what dry goods it contains.

Then, simply put your preferred items inside. You can even funnel in the dry goods by flipping the easy-pour cap upside down.

In no time, your pantry will be organized and efficient, and you'll know exactly what you're pulling out.

"I think it's a perfect solution for recycling and [organizing] on a budget," CleanSnob added.

How it's helping

Kitchen organizers are well worth the hype; however, they are usually cheaply made and expensive. This hack saves you money and helps to protect the planet.

Annually, the world produces about 450 million tonnes of plastic waste, according to Our World in Data, and it usually ends up in landfills. Plastic won't decompose naturally for centuries, but it will break apart into smaller and smaller pieces.

Microplastics have been found in global water supplies. One study published in the journal Microplastics and Nanoplastics estimated that 24.4 trillion fragments of microplastics are found in just the upper regions of the world's oceans.

Those particles will be ingested by aquatic creatures and eventually make their way into the human body through seafood. Disturbingly, microplastics have been linked to several health risks.

The Natural History Museum in the U.K. explained that individual reduction or responsible disposal of single-use plastic is an effective strategy to mitigate the spread of microplastics.

If weaning yourself off single-use plastics is difficult, especially given that they have become prominent in modern lifestyles, finding simple ways to reuse and reduce can be a solution.

Hacks, like the one from CleanSnob, take little to no effort and can make a real difference in cutting pollution.

What everyone's saying

TikTok users were quick to thank the creator for the hack.

"This is such a good idea!" one wrote.

Another couldn't help but use a pun.

"I like that idea a-latte!" they quipped.

