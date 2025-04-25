This startup has a revolutionary plan to address America's waste problem — and its users are earning huge rewards

There are other programs that also help you get the most value out of used items.

Trashie is changing the game when it comes to spring cleaning, and it's putting a dent in growing landfill pollution in the process.

How does Trashie work?

Trashie is super simple. First you order the Take Back Bag. Then you go through your closet and pull out any clothes you don't want anymore. Stuff them into the Take Back Bag. Then you scan the QR code on the bag with your phone, and you get your shipping instructions.

From there, your clothes go to a Trashie sorting facility, which determines if your donations can be resold as is, repaired, or broken down for raw materials. Whatever the case may be, you can sleep easily knowing that your clothes are going the extra mile.

Best of all, Trashie has partnered with a wide range of popular brands to offer rewards for those sending clothes in. Quince, the Zero Waste Store, and Hulu are just some of the places you can save money by using Trashie.

Why should I use Trashie?

Waste is a big issue in America. A Verisk Maplecroft study suggests the country generates three times the global average in municipal waste.

For starters, garbage produces loads of the planet-warming gas methane as it decomposes, polluting the atmosphere and increasing the severity of extreme weather events. Those weather events cause a whole lot of damage to people's homes.

Plastics are another major issue with waste. As plastic degrades, it sheds microplastics. They can find their way into oceans, where they accumulate in organisms and other aquatic life. Fish eat that wildlife, and we catch those fish to eat ourselves, so humans get microplastics in their bodies. This contributes to all sorts of issues, including fertility and endocrine problems.

Programs such as Trashie's help to reduce those risks by ensuring textiles get as much use as possible before ending up in a trash heap.

Are there similar programs?

There are other programs that also help you get the most value out of used items. For example, GotSneakers is one service that accepts used shoes. ThredUp has an online marketplace for secondhand clothes. If you're interested in giving Trashie a try, you can get started here.

