Retiree shows off cozy lifestyle living in twin tiny homes connected by gorgeous sunroom: 'The perfect balance'

Finding your dream home doesn't always have to break the bank. And as one retiree can confirm, it doesn't have to be earth-shatteringly big either.

While speaking to tiny home enthusiasts Alexis & Christian (@tiny_house_expedition), one tiny home owner explained why she and a roommate chose to downgrade in size but upgrade their lifestyle with a woodland experience.

@tiny_house_expedition This unique tiny house setup is pure genius! 😍 A retiree designed two tiny homes for her & a roomate connected by a sunroom, creating the perfect balance of space, comfort, and accessibility to manage MS. 💛 With smart desin and thoughtful features, this home proves that downsizing doesn't mean sacrificing comfort! Would you live here? Let us know in the comments! ♬ original sound - Alexis &Christian | Tiny Homes

Alexis & Christian note that this property works by "creating the perfect balance of space, comfort, and accessibility" for the homeowner, who is managing a life with multiple sclerosis.

In the clip, the homeowner walked through their property, showcasing the biggest perks that the property offers them. At just 336 square feet, the home cost $125,000 to build. But with the ability to live in their dream location, it was well worth the price.

The centerpiece of the property is a sunroom, which connects two tiny homes on each side. The room is completed with glass ceilings that allow the homeowner the opportunity to feel at home in nature.

"The reason I like this room, and probably the reason it was built, is I love the outdoors," the homeowner shared. "I love the woods."

Besides being a wonderful opportunity to craft a home suited to your needs, tiny homes are typically less expensive to build and maintain than traditional homes, though they might not meet everyone's requirements for comfortable living. Tiny homes require less energy for heating and cooling and promote a lifestyle of reduced consumption and clutter, offering an opportunity to save money.

With their smaller size, tiny homes can conserve material and reduce construction waste. Additionally, they can also incorporate sustainable features such as solar panels and composting toilets, leading to a smaller carbon impact.

Installing solar panels can help bring your home's energy costs down drastically. In some cases, it can even eliminate your bill altogether. EnergySage provides a free service that makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and can help you save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

In the comments section, many users appeared to be impressed with the clever design of the tiny home.

"The patio and link building are fantastic. What a wonderful life she's created for herself," one user wrote.

"That sunroom is a dream!!" exclaimed a second commenter.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





