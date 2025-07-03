Proud tiny homeowner shares inside look at perks of their space: 'It's small, but it's paid for'

Home sweet home — especially when it's free.

Farmer turned rapper Yuccie Banks (@yucciebanks87) gave a small tour of his home on TikTok.

"It's small, but it's paid for," he says in the video, as he comes dancing out of his house.

With no mortgage or rent to worry about, Banks' one-room house has a microwave, refrigerator, TV, plug-in fireplace heater, air conditioning unit, a bed, and a couch. There's even space for a cowboy boot rack.

"We got everything," Banks says in the TikTok. "This is the life, man."

As real estate prices continue to climb, the movement towards alternative housing — such as tiny homes — has become more attractive, especially for those trying to be more mindful about their carbon footprint and looking to live more sustainably. Smaller houses come with smaller bills, which means less energy output and reduced home pollution.

While tiny home living isn't for everyone, there are a variety of options worth exploring for anyone who is curious. One family set up their tiny house on a friend's farm after a traumatic health scare that opened their eyes to the benefits of communal living. A traveling artist went off-grid and now lives on a remote Caribbean island where he harvests rain for water.

The affordability of tiny home living opens the housing market to so many more people, including vulnerable or unhoused populations. The upkeep is far less daunting than a traditional home, and it offers the mobility and flexibility that speaks to travelers and nomads alike.

If you're on the fence, you can use 3D design software to design your own compact living space to see how realistic this idea is for you and your living situation.

Yuccie Banks' small home tour received a lot of love and served as inspiration for many.

"A blessing and no stressing amen," one TikToker commented.

Another celebrated the home: "Congratulations, this is definitely a flex. Love this for you."

"Being able not to have rent or mortgage payments is life," a third wrote.

