Proud tiny homeowner shares inside look at cozy off-grid setup: 'Our humble little home with no bills'

A tiny-home tour on TikTok is showing how much you can do with a small space and how little you might need to live well.

In the video, creator Sarahanne (@sunnysarahanne) walks viewers through the off-grid tiny home she shares with her husband and dogs. It's compact, practical, and completely bill-free. With absolutely stunning details, the couple's setup shows how downsizing can make everyday life more manageable and less expensive.

"This is what you see when you walk in," she says, starting the tour with their side-by-side desks, a wall shelf, a fireplace, and a small TV setup.

The video moves through their kitchen, battery bank, bathroom, and an area for their dogs, then up to the lofted bedroom where every corner has a job: clothes storage, pajama bins, sewing supplies, and laundry baskets. "That is our humble little home with no bills," she says at the end.

It's a cozy setup, but the main draw is the low cost and simple lifestyle.

Living in a smaller space can mean fewer expenses across the board, especially when there's no rent, no power bill, and fewer things to buy or maintain. Homes like this also tend to use less energy and fewer materials overall, which can make a real difference for people trying to cut back and for the planet too.

Solar panels are another smart way to bring energy costs down, sometimes all the way to $0. EnergySage has a free tool that helps compare local quotes and can save you up to $10,000 on installation. If buying panels feels out of reach, leasing through Palmetto's LightReach program can be a good option, with no upfront cost and fixed low rates that help you avoid rising energy bills.

More people are experimenting with smaller homes and simpler setups, whether for financial reasons, freedom, or both. Tiny home tours like this one give a real look at what that can actually be like and why it's worth considering.

"No bills = freedom," one person wrote.

"I love it!!! I also have a tiny home ... Was 450 Sq ft but I added on so it's 500 now. For me and two teen boys. But I raised 7 kids in the 450 part!!! My bathroom looks like yours," another commented.

"Tell me you garden? I'm here for it," a third wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.