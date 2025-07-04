Retiree shares inside look at tiny home she bought to be near horses: 'She is living her best life'

  • Home Home

by Brent Wiggins
"Living close to your horses is motivation to declutter and downsize."

Photo Credit: iStock

A heartwarming house tour shows off retiree Bonnie's tiny home and horse pasture. She combined her love for horses and a minimalist lifestyle to create an idyllic getaway. Her journey has inspired viewers with its minimalist mindset and deep connection to nature.

Bonnie appeared on the YouTube channel Tiny House Expedition. Similar videos feature alternative dwellings and tiny homeowners. She lives in a charming 34-by-8.5-foot tiny house on wheels, built by Seattle Tiny Homes.

It rests on a 13-acre property in Ravensdale, Washington, owned by her horse trainer. Everywhere she looks are beautiful views of her roaming horses.

Bonnie grew up riding horses every summer in the Philippines. She wanted to be near horses again and embrace tiny living with her husband. He dipped into his retirement savings, and they now live with their horses, Bodhi, Prince, and Lucky.

The couple doesn't live tiny full-time yet. They are still downsizing their primary home to make the transition possible. The effort helped Bonnie focus on what she cares about: the healing bond with her horses.

Bonnie's story illustrates the mass appeal of tiny homes. Less house means lower sale prices, utility bills, and property taxes.

The savings free up resources to pursue passions like animal husbandry for Bonnie. It also encourages more experiences over material things, simplifying life and reducing stress.

Choosing a tiny home also gives you a smaller environmental footprint, as compact housing requires less energy and fewer resources to build and maintain. Tiny homes are contributing to a cleaner, cooler future.

Homeowners can reduce their footprint further by installing solar panels. Solar can bring energy costs down to nearly $0.

EnergySage compares quotes from vetted local installers for free to save homeowners thousands.

The YouTube comments voiced admiration for Bonnie's unique and fulfilling lifestyle.

"Living close to your horses is motivation to declutter and downsize… Best wishes to you, your husband, and your horses," one viewer commented.

Another said, "She is living her best life. 'Older girls can dream of horses too.' Sweet."

"Wonderful husband, beautiful home, happy horses," a third wrote.

x