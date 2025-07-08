Homeowner shares profits and losses one year after installing solar panels: 'My situation is almost ideal'

Solar panel perks are shining on a subreddit dedicated to helping people in Ireland wrangle control of their finances.

One Redditor posted on r/irishpersonalfinance sharing a spreadsheet of the cost and benefits in about a year after having panels installed. The energy-savvy homeowner from the Emerald Isle earned a cool $626.05 — converted from euros — in profit even after expenses. It more than nixed their utility bill.

"My situation is almost ideal," the Redditor wrote.

The scoop

The positive solar report is evidence that ever-improving panel tech can be productive even in places that aren't abundantly sunny. Ireland gets up to 1,600 hours of rays annually. By comparison, Alice Springs in Australia sees around 3,500 hours of sunshine, according to the BBC.

In the U.S., Arizona, Nevada, and California are among sun-abundant locations. But thanks to creative inventions such as apparatuses that help snow slide off panels, the renewable power providers can be leveraged all over the country.

Getting started stateside is a breeze thanks to EnergySage, a free tool that can help you compare quotes and find all the incentives.

Federal tax breaks are available to offset up to 30% of the installation, but Congress is considering cutting the program as part of President Donald Trump's energy policy, making now a great time to explore your options.

The incentive program, made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act, has had widespread benefits, potentially earning it bipartisan support. Solar Builder reported that commercial credits may remain longer than residential ones. As it stands, Congress is considering the bill that will decide the program's fate, per CNBC.

Leasing is an option for homeowners who want to add solar without significant upfront costs. Palmetto's LightReach program requires zero maintenance and $0 down.

How it's helping

The Irish Redditor uses battery storage to save the power for later, charging an electric vehicle and energizing many appliances with the free, abundant, and cleaner electricity. The home has 26 panels and solar tubes to heat water with the sun. They said their roof is pointed in a perfect direction, making the setup "cheap as chips," per the comments.

The homeowner also sells some excess energy back to the provider for a profit, potentially as part of a virtual power plant or similar program.

A U.S. government study found that American homes with solar setups save $700 on average, even after expenses. EnergySage has a mapping tool catered to America that can help you compare costs and other details on a state-by-state level. In Pennsylvania, a five-kilowatt system costs about $13,289. In California, the average for that size is $11,452. Both examples are before incentives that EnergySage can help you unlock. The Redditor paid about $14,900 for the system in Ireland.

The suncatchers reduce reliance on dirty fuels to make power. Continued dirty energy use will spew heat-trapping air pollution, linked by NASA to extreme heatwave risks that are making some areas unlivable.

What everyone's saying

Other Redditors were encouraged by the post.

"It's great isn't it! You've a larger array than us and more battery but still, we haven't paid a penny in electricity costs in 15 months and have charged an EV basically for free since Feb.," a solar owner commented.

Another user had a comical take on the ingenuity: "I think you're the son my father-in-law wants."

Checking out EnergySage's guidance is a great way to begin. The experts there can find the right path to tap savings of up to $10,000 on installation costs, making any in-law proud.

