Homeowner outraged after finding construction waste dumped outside home: 'I don't know who did it'

Construction and remodeling projects are notorious for creating piles of debris, including dug-up dirt, discarded materials, and packaging. Normally, these materials are sent to a landfill, or in the case of eco-conscious construction companies, they can be salvaged and recycled.

Then there are shady businesses looking for the cheapest way to get rid of debris that participate in unauthorized and illegal dumping.

What's happening?

One dumbfounded Redditor posted on r/Sydney with images of the mess that appeared on their lawn. "Someone has illegally dumped construction waste outside my home," they complained. "I don't know who did it; we don't have cameras and the neighbors don't either."

Their photos show two huge piles of dirt dumped on top of grass beside an ordinary house. The dirt has rocks, bricks, and metal fasteners embedded in it, all mixed together.

Why is illegal dumping important?

Dumping like this damages landscaping and creates an incredible mess for a homeowner to clean up, just to save a business some effort or a few bucks. Depending on the jurisdiction, the perpetrator may be guilty of trespassing or destruction of property.

Worse, though, is the potential health hazard, which commenters pointed out. "I'd put money on it having asbestos; it's got construction rubble in there," said one user.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Asbestos, as explained by the Mesothelioma Center, is a naturally fibrous mineral deposit. The fibers are so fine that, when inhaled, they can damage cells, resulting in lung cancer. Unfortunately, asbestos has been used in construction in many parts of the world and can still be found in buildings worldwide.

Any unidentified building materials should be treated with caution, and the original poster just had a pile of them dumped on their lawn.

What can businesses do to prevent this?

The correct disposal of materials from construction, renovation, and demolition is crucial for health, safety, and maintaining a clean environment. At the bare minimum, companies should take this debris to an appropriate landfill built to handle it.

To avoid taking up space in landfills and bring new life to old materials (excluding asbestos), many researchers and companies have come up with ways to recycle concrete and other construction materials.

What can you do if you're the victim of illegal dumping?

As commenters pointed out to this Redditor, local government can help remove illegally dumped construction materials and potentially even track down the culprits.

"Absolutely call council; they get into that stuff real quick," said one commenter. "We had some illegal dumping of gyprock once on our front lawn. Council was super quick to come collect it."

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.