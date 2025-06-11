New homeowner shares how they slashed thousands of dollars in monthly expenses after switching to tiny home lifestyle: 'Very nice'

Imagine having a house you adore that also keeps your monthly bills extremely low, giving you more financial freedom.

One couple has managed to have just that. A video shared on the Tiny Home Tours (@tinyhometours) Instagram account gives a quick 40-second tour of the couple's tiny home, which features a living room, kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom with an oversized tub.

Tiny Home Tours captioned the video, "Laura is a financial advisor turned minimalist who (along with her husband) built their gorgeous tiny home and slashed monthly expenses from over $4,000 to just $100–$200 a month."

The tiny home was a hit with other Instagram users who commented on the gorgeous design.

"Very nice!!! Love the layout and step up bedroom," one Instagrammer exclaimed.

Tiny home living can be more affordable for many people. The smaller size means that less energy and water are consumed monthly, which can substantially lower bills, and you can even save on taxes when living in a smaller home.

Those living in tiny homes can also add upgrades, such as solar panels or heat pumps, to further reduce their expenses.

In fact, solar panels are the premier energy hack for your home, as they can lower your energy bill to as low as $0. Finding vetted local installers is simple, thanks to EnergySage's free service, which allows you to compare quotes and potentially save $10,000 on your initial solar installation.

Besides the immense affordability of tiny homes, they also have the added benefit of creating less environmental impact. A reduction in the use of energy and water can help lead to a cleaner, cooler future. Additionally, many tiny homeowners end up being less wasteful, as the size of the home means every inch of space counts.

Tiny home living may not be for everyone, and the couple who showcased their home in the video were fortunate enough to have the means to purchase land and build their home from scratch. However, taking any kind of steps toward downsizing and reducing the amount of resources you use can save you money and reduce pollution.

As for this couple's home, the tour video made it easy to see how beautiful a tiny home can be.

"Absolutely love the layout. Exquisite," one person commented.

