Homeowner shares eye-opening video tour after designing incredibly vibrant tiny home 'Watching this makes me happy'

Tiny homes offer many benefits for people who want to downsize, including the ability to design your tiny home however you want.

One vlogger shared a video on TikTok of the extremely colorful tiny home they designed and explained the work they put in to achieve the look they wanted.

TikToker Elijah Ray (@elijahray132) walked viewers through their tiny home, which measures only 85 square feet, showcasing the colorful art and rugs hanging on the walls as well as the shower, commode, and kitchen.

Other TikTok users were thrilled by the tiny home. One person commented, "Literally probably the best set up for size i have seen."

While this particular tiny home is exceptionally small, tiny homes come in a variety of sizes, so you can design a larger home if you need more space. No matter the size of the tiny home, though, living in one of these houses is often more affordable.

Because tiny homes are smaller than standard ones, they require fewer resources. Less water and energy are consumed, meaning lower monthly bills. Plus, you can save on taxes by living in a tiny home.

Some people add energy-efficient upgrades, such as heat pumps or solar panels, to their tiny homes to save even more.

Solar panels, in particular, are the ultimate energy hack, as they can reduce your energy bill to as low as $0. EnergySage offers a free service to help you locate solar installers in your area and compare quotes, potentially saving you up to $10,000 on solar panel installation.

Best of all, tiny homes are better for the environment because they require fewer resources, which helps lead to a cooler and cleaner future. Many people also find themselves being more careful with their purchases while living in a tiny home since every inch of space counts. That equals less waste ending up in landfills and less carbon pollution.

However, tiny homes aren't for everyone, as they offer limited space and typically require you to rent or purchase land. Elijah Ray built theirs in the backyard of the standard home they owned and rented out, which not everyone can do.

As for Elijah Ray's tiny home, one TikToker shared, "Watching this makes me happy, all the colors make me feel warm."

