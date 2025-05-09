  • Home Home

Man shares jaw-dropping tour of 30-foot tiny home that redefines modern living: 'I'm far better off now than I was in the past'

The reduced impact of a tiny home means less energy spent on heating and cooling.

by Simon Sage
The reduced impact of a tiny home means less energy spent on heating and cooling.

Photo Credit: TikTok

Tiny house fans Alexis and Christian (@tiny_house_expedition) recently toured the home of Allen, who's quite pleased with his living arrangement. It didn't take long to see why. 

@tiny_house_expedition Living simply & affordably in a tiny home! Allen shares top features in his 30' home on wheels by Tumbleweed Tiny House Company. 🏡✨🌻 #tinyhomeliving #tinyhouseonwheels #tinyhomes #simplyliving #tinyhouse ♬ original sound - Alexis &Christian | Tiny Homes

Allen was forced to sell his home in the financial crash of 2008. Luckily, he was handy, industrious, and able to strike up a deal with his employer. 

In a corner of that Nevada factory, he built his first tiny house from scratch for only $13,000. It did the trick for a while, but eventually, he upgraded, turning to the company that he based his original plans on. 

Not only did Tumbleweed Tiny House Company build him a beautiful 30-foot Elm model, but it even took his old home and applied credit to the new build

Best of all, Tumbleweed boasts green certification in its work. This includes heat recovery ventilation systems, non-emitting insulation, ductless HVAC, and working with ecologically-certified suppliers for materials. 

The reduced impact of a tiny home means less energy is spent on heating and cooling. That's good news for monthly utility bills, but it's also good news for the planet. Home energy usage is a big source of pollution, which we need to keep down in order to avoid exacerbating extreme weather events

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Allen looks super comfortable in his current home. Best of all? He only pays $325 in rent. This is thanks in part to an arrangement he has with a landowner, where Allen provides some property maintenance and gets water, power, septic, and access to a hoop house for gardening. 

"I'm far better off now than I was in the past, when I was living a standard life doing the standard things that standard Americans do," he said.  

TikTok viewers were plenty impressed with Allen's lifestyle as well. 

"Great home great life," said one follower. 

"Soo well thought out and decorated," said another. 

Do you think America is in a housing crisis?

Definitely 🙁

Not sure 🤷

No way 🏘️

Only in some cities 🏙️

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

"One of our motivations in founding Harvest was you can't scale electrification if it's going to increase people's bills."
Tech

Startup founder reveals the hidden technology essential for next-gen home heating and cooling: 'It's going to become a no-brainer'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x