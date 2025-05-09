Man shares jaw-dropping tour of 30-foot tiny home that redefines modern living: 'I'm far better off now than I was in the past'

The reduced impact of a tiny home means less energy spent on heating and cooling.

Tiny house fans Alexis and Christian (@tiny_house_expedition) recently toured the home of Allen, who's quite pleased with his living arrangement. It didn't take long to see why.

Allen was forced to sell his home in the financial crash of 2008. Luckily, he was handy, industrious, and able to strike up a deal with his employer.

In a corner of that Nevada factory, he built his first tiny house from scratch for only $13,000. It did the trick for a while, but eventually, he upgraded, turning to the company that he based his original plans on.

Not only did Tumbleweed Tiny House Company build him a beautiful 30-foot Elm model, but it even took his old home and applied credit to the new build.

Best of all, Tumbleweed boasts green certification in its work. This includes heat recovery ventilation systems, non-emitting insulation, ductless HVAC, and working with ecologically-certified suppliers for materials.

The reduced impact of a tiny home means less energy is spent on heating and cooling. That's good news for monthly utility bills, but it's also good news for the planet. Home energy usage is a big source of pollution, which we need to keep down in order to avoid exacerbating extreme weather events.

Allen looks super comfortable in his current home. Best of all? He only pays $325 in rent. This is thanks in part to an arrangement he has with a landowner, where Allen provides some property maintenance and gets water, power, septic, and access to a hoop house for gardening.

"I'm far better off now than I was in the past, when I was living a standard life doing the standard things that standard Americans do," he said.

TikTok viewers were plenty impressed with Allen's lifestyle as well.

"Great home great life," said one follower.

"Soo well thought out and decorated," said another.

