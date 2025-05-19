Homeowner shares incredible video of surprisingly roomy tiny house on wheels: 'You're living my dream life'

Good things come in tiny houses.

Tiny-homeowner and TikToker Roman, who runs the account Alternative House (@alternativehouses), took a tour of this beautiful tiny home.

The home features a mini-fireplace, sunroof, stair storage, and a little loft. It's small, simple, and so cozy.

Roman's tiny home is a trailer attached to his truck, and he travels the country to document all kinds of tiny homes, from refurbished buses to storage containers to cozy cottages.

The homes are small, but the benefits are big. Tiny home living can save homeowners a lot of money on their monthly utility bills, especially with energy-independent upgrades like solar panels.

The houses themselves are also much cheaper.

"While the average cost of a tiny house is around $30,000-$60,000, they can cost as little as $4,000 or as much as $180,000 depending on the amenities you choose," Rocket Mortgage notes.

Compared to the U.S. national average home price of $398,000, per Bankrate, that's a pretty good deal.

Tiny homes on wheels are especially great options for people who love to travel. Who needs an Airbnb or a hotel? Take your entire house with you.

Tiny home living isn't for everyone, though. It can get cramped, especially if you're sharing the space with a partner, pets, or children. Storage space is also limited, and tiny home residents have to get creative with how they maximize their storage space.

If living in a tiny trailer isn't quite your style, there are still ways to lower your utility bills in a larger home. Unplugging idle electronics, upgrading to LED light bulbs, and installing a smart thermostat are all great places to start.

Commenters loved how peaceful the home looked.

"Omg! You're living my dream life," one user said.

"So small yet so cozy," another wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.