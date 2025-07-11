Expert shares clever hacks using commonly trashed item: 'The potential uses are endless'

"Now THAT is a good life hack."

The next time you receive silica gel packets in a package, think twice before throwing them away.

The scoop

As the Virginia nonprofit organization Sustainability Matters (@sustainabilitymattersva) explained on TikTok, those tiny packets can be quite handy to have around the house.

Since silica gel packets are designed to absorb excess moisture, they're a great resource to add in spots that need to stay dry.

"They help fight moisture and odor buildup," wrote Sustainability Matters. "The potential uses are endless."

The video suggested adding them to gym bags and smelly sneakers, among other places.

You can place a few silica gel packets in your bathroom cabinets to prevent mold buildup. For important documents, such as passports, add a silica gel packet to protect them from water damage.

In the kitchen, silica gel packets are great for adding to containers, such as rice or oats, to keep food safe. Some internet users have even had success fixing water-damaged phones thanks to the help of a few silica gel packets.

How it's helping

Repurposing silica gel packets is a simple and cost-effective way to prevent water damage and mold buildup. It's also a great way to prevent these packets from ending up in a landfill, where they emit harmful, planet-warming gases into the environment.

Although silica gel packets are effective at absorbing excess moisture, they're not biodegradable. As a result, when they are thrown out, they release harmful chemicals that contaminate the soil and the surrounding environment.

Reusing these packets and extending their shelf life is a simple way to help protect the planet.

What everyone's saying

TikTokers were impressed with the video and discussed other useful ways to repurpose silica gel packets.

"Now THAT is a good life hack," responded one user.

"I keep them in my box of photographs," wrote another TikToker. "It helps them from getting aged due to water or time."

"Keep mine in my spice cabinet, so they don't cake!" added one user.

