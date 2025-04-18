Homeowner shares genius idea for reusing annoying silica gel packets: 'Wait this is such a good idea'

"Never throw these away again!"

Silica gel packets are one of those items that might seem like a useless addition to your packages. But one TikTok user is changing that with a simple and effective way to reuse the packets.

The scoop

In a video, Biome Eco Stores Australia (@biomestores) showed how they repurpose silica gel packets by tossing them in places that are prone to moisture damage in their house.

"Never throw these away again!" the caption on the video states. The creator shows themself placing silica gel packets in a jar and poking holes in the lid before placing the contraption in the closet.

Not only is the hack effective but also cost-efficient, as silica gel packets may be something that you already have sitting around your house.

How it's helping

Silica gel packets, while effective, can also damage the environment. On top of containing chemicals that are toxic for both humans and animals to consume, they are not biodegradable, meaning that when you throw them away, they will stick around.

But hacks such as this can help fight the negative effects. By keeping the packets around your house instead of throwing them away, users can benefit from fresher clothes alongside a number of other useful tricks.

Silica gel has been shown to absorb up to 40% of its weight in water in extremely humid conditions, which makes it a great, low-cost dehumidifier.

From gym bags to storage bins, toolboxes, and even electronics, silica gel packets can reduce moisture with the added benefit of reusing something that would otherwise be harmful to the planet.

What everyone's saying

Commenters affirmed the usefulness of this hack, praising it for its simplicity and practical value.

"Wait this is such a good idea especially with the current weather here," one said.

"I bake them at 100 F to dry them out and toss them in plastic bins I use to store winter clothes," another wrote. "Keeps them fresh."

"What a great idea! Love all the ways we can keep them out of landfill," someone else added.

