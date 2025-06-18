Man shares incredible hack for getting more use out of Parmesan shaker lid: 'Never thought about that'

There's something to be said for finding another purpose for everyday household items that would otherwise get tossed away.

Not only does repurposing items help stretch your money, but it also helps limit the amount of waste that ends up in landfills.

The scoop

TikToker Joe Troy (@joetroy1) discovered a way to give discarded Parmesan shaker lids another use by putting them on top of Mason jars.

In the short clip, Troy notes that people don't have to throw away the entire container of Parmesan when they use all of the cheese inside. Instead, they can twist off the lid and place it on a 16-ounce Mason jar.

While the Parmesan shaker lid likely won't offer you the same airtight seal that a typical Mason jar lid would, you can still find many useful ways to utilize it.

In the clip, the Troy demonstrates that the Mason jar and Parmesan shaker lid can make the perfect pair for a makeshift glass tumbler.

"And then when I crack it open, throw a straw in it," they wrote. The small holes of the Parmesan shaker lid are able to perfectly hold a metallic straw.

"Hey, maybe save the environment just a little bit," they added.

How it's helping

According to a report from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, over 400 million tons of plastic waste will be produced around the globe in 2025. By 2050, that number is predicted to double.

Plastic pollution can pose a significant threat to the environment by interfering with ecosystems, harming wildlife, and contaminating food chains. Plastic waste can lead to habitat destruction, the entanglement of animals, and the release of harmful chemicals and microplastics into the environment.

Additionally, the production and incineration of plastic also contribute to the release of planet-warming gases, which encourages the steady rise of the global temperature.

However, by finding ways to repurpose, reuse, and recycle plastic products, we can slow down the impact that plastic and its waste have on our planet.

Much like in the original post, you can find creative ways to give new life to plastic containers and lids. From crafting plant pots to reusing old prescription pill bottles for storage, the options are endless.

What everyone's saying

In the comments section, a few users appeared to be genuinely impressed with the life hack.

"Never thought about that," admitted one user.

Another commenter wasn't shy to heap praise on the original poster. "That's actually genius," they wrote.

