Expert shares genius trick to repurpose pill bottles into custom tool storage: 'That is so cool in so many different ways'

Scroll Saw Village (@scrollsawvillage) shared a circular storage tip for fellow woodworkers and other crafters.

The scoop

A TikTok video demonstrates how to turn two empty pill bottles into storage for scroll saw blades.

The lid of a standard orange pill bottle can screw on from both sides. When it's on the nontraditional way, another pill bottle can be screwed on for dual-bottle functionality.

Scroll Saw Village points out in the video that the length of two bottles put together just so happens to be the length of scroll saw blades. The video suggests finding a Forstner bit that's slightly smaller than the lid. Use a clamp to hold the bottle in place in case it catches, and drill a hole through the lid. Then, add your scroll saw blades and the other pill bottle.

"Clever use of pill bottles," the caption reads.

How it's helping

Giving a second life to what you already have saves time and money. You don't have to take more trips to the store or spend extra cash when you choose to upcycle and repurpose. Recycling reduces waste and keeps items out of landfills, which are significant contributors to our changing climate.

Each American throws out an average of 4.9 pounds of trash per day, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Plastic waste, in particular, can take hundreds of years to break down, creating microplastics and contributing to the toxic cocktail of planet-warming gases such as carbon and methane.

According to National Geographic, single-use plastics account for 40% of the plastic produced each year. Water bottles, coffee products, packaging, and health and beauty products are some of the biggest problem areas where finding nonplastic solutions would make a big difference.

If it's not something you want to reuse yourself, give other people the option by donating or reselling. There are all kinds of ways to make a buck while decluttering, including Trashie's Take Back Bag, which allows you to recycle and earn rewards, and online consignment platforms such as ThredUp. Make throwing things away the last resort and earn extra cash on old clothes, electronics, household goods, and more.

What everyone's saying

The scroll saw storage hack was a big hit, with a few commenters claiming it would also be helpful for storing crochet hooks and art supplies.

"That's awesome," one TikToker declared.

"That is so cool, in so many different ways. Thank you so much," wrote a second.

Another exclaimed, "Brilliant!!!"

