This company turned plastic waste into something stronger than concrete — here's how they did it

Stronger than concrete, Circular11's recycled plastic bricks were revolutionary.

Though the bricks are no longer in production (more on that later), they set a daring precedent that established a new, innovative way to reduce low-grade plastic waste.

The company would heat up plastic before pumping the liquid into molds. In a Brothers Make YouTube video, co-founder Connor Winter explained that about 1,000 milk bottle tops went into making one brick.

After filling the mold, it would be cooled down in a tub of water. The brick would then be released. Each brick took about six minutes to make.

Ben Gibbons and Connor Winter founded Circular11 after living in Nepal and seeing how many people, faced with no other option, would burn plastics every day. Wanting to create new jobs and prevent people from inhaling carcinogenic smoke, the two set out to find a use for plastic waste.

Unfortunately, their process just wasn't efficient enough to develop the bricks on a larger, commercial scale. Still, just because they gave up on the bricks doesn't mean they forgot their mission.

Nowadays, Circular11 makes furniture, fences, and planters — all out of recycled plastic. According to the video, they source the plastics from local communities and recycling facilities, reducing waste buildup in people's cities and neighborhoods.

Circular11's website proudly declares that its products have an expected lifespan of 30 years minimum. They're also 100% powered by renewable energy, so you don't have to worry about the manufacturing process.

Projects like these are sorely needed. According to the Plastic Pollution Coalition, the chemicals released by burning plastic increases people's chance of developing "cancers, respiratory illnesses, immune system problems, and other serious diseases." The more plastic incinerators are built, the higher the health risks get.

Plastic waste also hurts the planet. The landfills they're dumped in release harmful gases like methane into the atmosphere, which warms the climate. It's also often dumped into the ocean, hurting wildlife and ecosystems.

It's a good thing, then, that forward-thinking companies like Circular11 are pushing for (and finding) solutions. The company is continuously expanding its product lines and will be releasing new planters, picket fences, and different types of fencing posts soon.

