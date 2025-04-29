Mom shares useful hack using old mason jars: 'Definitely will be doing this'

A TikToker shared a brilliant tip to help you get the most out of old salt containers.

The scoop

TikToker Jennylefamily (@jennylefamily) shared a clever hack for reusing the tops of old salt containers, using them to add a pragmatic pour spout to the top of a Mason jar.

"My grandma taught me this brilliant trick. It's perfect for storing sugar and makes pouring them so much easier!" the TikToker says.

Instead of throwing out the entire empty salt carton, she takes the metal disc from inside the Mason jar lid, then traces its outline onto the top of the carton, making sure to draw around the metal spout used to pour the salt.

Then, she uses a knife to cut into the carton top and scissors to finish cutting a cardboard circle, making sure to be precise.

Next, she presses the cardboard circle into a Mason jar lid and fills the jar with sugar. Replacing the lid, she shows how the jar can be used to easily pour out an ingredient like sugar into a bowl.

How it's helping

A hack like this helps people in multiple ways. For one, it transforms a regular Mason jar, which would need to be unscrewed otherwise, into one with an easy pour spout.

Plenty of people know the frustration of trying to pour something like flour or sugar from a large bag and ending up dumping a huge pile out, creating an annoying mess.

This hack helps control how much sugar, salt, rice, spices, or any other tiny pourable foodstuff comes out of a container, which can be a challenge when measuring smaller amounts.

It also helps keep ingredients contained neatly, keeping any spills from happening or pests from getting into them. And it can save money on buying containers specifically to do this.

There are lots of ingenious ways people can repurpose old packaging.

Reusing packaging not only helps around the house with things like storage and decor, but it also reduces the amount of waste that ends up cluttering landfills and polluting land and water.

And for the parts of the packaging that don't get repurposed, it's important to know how to recycle.

What everyone's saying

This simple hack had people wowed.

"Are you kidding me! That's a great idea! Thanks for sharing," commented one person.

Another said, "Mind blown! Definitely will be doing this when I run out of salt again."

Another commented on the ways in which the older generation used to reuse and repurpose all the time. "Grandmas used to recycle, to fix instead of replacing," they wrote. "I remember those days."

