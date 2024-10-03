Sustainable living expert shares useful ideas to repurpose empty plastic fruit containers: 'Great ideas'

Ever wonder what to do with those empty plastic berry containers cluttering your kitchen? Before you feed them to the recycling bin, consider giving them a second life.

A clever TikTok hack made the rounds online, demonstrating how these humble containers can become versatile tools for sustainable living.

The scoop

Sustainable living influencer LIVEKINDLY (@livekindly) shared a video that showcases three creative ways to repurpose empty berry containers.

You can line them with parchment paper to create custom gift boxes for homemade treats. You can also remove the bottom and stickers to transform them into storage organizers for art supplies. Or you can use containers with drainage holes as seed starters for your garden.

"Stop throwing out empty berry containers!" LIVEKINDLY urges in the video, encouraging followers to turn potential waste into practical, everyday solutions.

How it's helping

Reusing these containers saves money on gift packaging, storage solutions, and gardening supplies. It also keeps perfectly usable plastic out of landfills and oceans.

Take the seed starter idea, for example. Instead of buying plastic seed trays, use these upcycled containers to nurture your seedlings. The built-in drainage holes are perfect for preventing overwatering, giving your plants a healthy start.

And let's not forget the gift-giving potential. By transforming berry containers into charming treat boxes, you save on packaging and add a personal touch that friends and family will appreciate.

Every berry container you reuse is one less piece of plastic cluttering our planet. This small act helps reduce the burden on landfills and protects our oceans from harmful pollution. It's a simple step that makes a big impact when multiplied across households.

What everyone's saying

The response to this hack was overwhelmingly positive, with viewers eager to try it out.

"Omg great ideas!! I've been needing something to start my seeds. This is great. Thank you!" one TikTok user exclaimed.

Another commenter shared: "The seedlings I planted in these turned out the best! Safe from squirrels and good drainage, plus lots of room for roots."

"I never thought about using them for art supplies – genius!" one viewer wrote.

