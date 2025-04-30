  • Home Home

Gardener shares clever way to repurpose old plastic containers: 'Genius'

"That's so smart!"

by Thomas Godwin
Photo Credit: TikTok

It's nice to come across neat ideas, discoveries, and life hacks, especially when they're so simple. 

TikToker Jules (@smokeyrgreens) posted one such tip that drew plenty of praise on the social media platform. 

"This is lowkey genius," one commenter said. 

@smokeyrgreens repurposing single use plastic into plant pots 🪴 #houseplants #plasticpots #upcycling #singleuseplastic #BlackGardeners #diygardening ♬ As 4 Me - MIKE

The scoop

Plastic waste is a serious issue in the United States. In 2019, Americans created 73 million metric tons of it, according to data shared by Statista. 

Fortunately, TikTokers like Jules are spreading the word on better uses for our plastic waste by converting containers into mini planting pots

It's facepalm-inducingly simple, requiring nothing more than a drill and some of your time. Making holes in the bottom of the containers converts a variety of plastic containers into reusable planters with air and water flow, with the lid forming the tray. 

How it's helping

Anything that diverts plastic away from landfills and into useful, repurposed household items is a win. Statista also observed that plastic waste could climb to 140 metric tons by 2030.

According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), plastic waste recycling is dropping, so it seems the lesson is not taking hold. 

The President of Beyond Plastics didn't hold anything back. 

"The plastics industry must stop lying about plastics recycling," Judith Enck told Core77. "It does not work. It will never work." 

Thankfully, there are social media influencers out there like Jules showing people another way to put their plastic waste to good use. 

It helps that the "lowkey genius" is so simple. Most won't have to go out of their way to make it work. It also saves money because you don't have to purchase planters when there are possible planters all around. 

What everyone's saying

The praise for the hack is heartwarming. Hopefully, the lesson will be passed on to others.

"The lid as the tray?!" one person commented in disbelief. "That's so smart!" 

"I do this with old coffee cans!" another added. "The lids on the bottom are the best!"

