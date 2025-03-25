Woman shares clever hack to make the most out of old food jars: 'Gets the job done'

Don't waste your money on buying new glass jars — old ones have a ton of potential.

TikToker Kah-ren (@iamkpw) decided to ditch the trendy purchase and upcycle instead. She posted a video of her repurposed food jar and wrote: "When you want the Owala coffee tumbler but an old jalapeño jar gets the job done."

Repurposing containers and packaging, like turning sauce jars into coffee cups or bed sheet packaging into storage, is a great way to save money. A 20-ounce Owala SmoothSip coffee mug costs around $25-$30 — a jar of jalapeños is a fraction of the price. Of course, your jalapeño jar doesn't quite have stainless steel insulation, but it holds coffee all the same.

Jars have a ton of potential. All you need is a little creativity, and you can turn them into cups, plant pots, or makeup brush holders.

Before you reuse a jar like this, make sure to give it a good soak and rinse — you probably don't want your iced latte to taste like pickles. If you're not going to reuse an old jar, don't throw it away. Glass is infinitely recyclable — it can be recycled over and over without losing any quality. The process is quick, too, and a recycled glass bottle or jar can be back on a shelf in just a month.

Glass that isn't recycled, however, will take thousands of years to completely break down. Certain landfill conditions can make it even more difficult for glass to break down, and the glass is forever wasted.

Many commenters actively seek out products that come in desirable jars.

"I'm quite partial to the very large Mezzetta [pepperoncini] jar," one user wrote. "It has interesting grooves on it. My fav coffee jar."

"I buy the organic marinara at Aldi because they come in Mason jars. They're the best iced coffee and boba glasses," another commenter said.

