Woman shares genius hack for repurposing empty pasta sauce jars: 'So cute'

Coffee fans looking for proper glassware don't have to spend additional money. TikToker kceastland (@kceastlanddd)'s video shows how you can repurpose an empty sauce jar for your java drinks.

The scoop

The pasta sauce jar provides a sturdy glass to mix a creative coffee brew. As shown in the video, start with your milk, then add the coffee, plenty of ice, and some syrup for your own coffeehouse-style drink. The size of these jars makes it easier to have a large drink and mix everything together well.

Before you repurpose them, get those sticky labels off. One label-removing hack involves soaking them in boiling water for five minutes. A steel wool scrubber and dish soap and further remove it if needed.

How it's helping

If you're a fan of store-bought pasta sauce, you no longer have to waste good glass in the trash. Saving them is an easy way to build up your drinkware for coffee drinks, cold-brewed ice teas, summer lemonade, alcoholic beverages for parties, etc, without investing more money. Pasta sauce jars can come in small to large sizes, making it easier to accommodate various drink types.

However, you can reuse any cleaned food or product glass jars for other reasons. Extend their life for food storage — made easier when you use ones from Aldi that come with measurements. Use a glass jar for stunning flower vases, and those old candle jars can upcycle into cute cookie jars.

Know your recycling options, especially when it comes to glass — a highly reusable material that you must recycle with care. People should always clean glass before placing them in bins as collection services don't take just any glass material — clean jars and bottles can go, but not mirrors or lightbulbs.

There is the risk of handlers injuring themselves from cuts. Plus, possible cross-contamination with other recycled materials, like paper, makes these items unsalvageable. Therefore, finding creative ways of repurposing those jars can take some strain off landfills and facilities lacking the equipment to process glass.

Speaking of landfills, glass can take as much as one million years to eventually break down, according to sustainable waste management service RoadRunner. Keeping your jars out of them reduces land and ocean pollution and the harmful methane gases affecting the climate. You can take your recycling efforts further by using an organization like Trashie that takes several types of textiles, clothing, and accessories in exchange for rebates or cash.

What everyone's saying

The comments enjoyed this way of giving used spaghetti sauce jars new life.

"Omg so cute!!!!" said one, while another wrote, "Genius."

Someone else advised, "Yess, and I just [got] some cute juice jars that make for pretty creamer jars."

