Creative person shares useful way to repurpose old jars and garden pots: 'This is a great idea'

This simple upcycling project is a great way to use old or previously unwanted materials.

Are used jars currently filling up your kitchen? Are empty planters collecting dust in your garage? This Redditor has shared a simple way to beautify these items and make your unused, unintentional collection something worth holding on to.

They posted before and after photos of their own collection in the subreddit r/upcycling. "Fabric wrapping is such an easy way to reuse old pots and containers," they said.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the comments, they explain that they wrap fabric around the used jar in sections, using Modge Podge to secure it. Then, they cut off most of the excess fabric but leave about an inch at the top and bottom of the jar. They cut these parts into strips, then glue them down one by one on the inside of the jar and on the bottom. This lays the fabric flat and minimizes bumps.

The before photo shows a glass jar with a bit of sticker still attached, a black-painted pot, and a small terra cotta planter. The after photos show them cleanly and cutely wrapped in patterned fabrics, housing paintbrushes and plants.





💡 Get money for home upgrades

Rewiring America makes it easy to get info about upgrading your home with tax credits. Sign up today to learn more about helping yourself while helping the planet.



By clicking Learn More, you agree to send your info to Rewiring America, who agrees to use it according to their privacy policy



This simple upcycling project is a great way to use old or previously unwanted materials. In addition to hacks we can do ourselves, like this Redditor's, there are also organizations out there that help us cut down on waste and maybe even earn some money. For example, GotSneakers will distribute your used sneakers to those in need, and ThredUP will sell your old clothes secondhand.

Other Redditors took to the comments section to react to the innovation.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

"This is a great idea, but only if you're not using them for plants," one user commented. "The fabric gets really nasty after [a while] and depending on what kind of adhesive you use, the fabric can peel off the pot."

"Good point," the OP replied, "which is why I use these as cover pots and not as the planter themselves, so all of mine remain intact."

"Oh, these are very cute!" said another user. "Such a great idea for using up fabric that's too small for other projects!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.