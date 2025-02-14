Man shares brilliant way to repurpose leftover bedsheet packaging: 'It's so great'

This simple trick can save you money on storage, and this TikToker will show you how.

The scoop

Too much stuff, not enough space? This TikToker will help you get organized using leftover packaging from a common purchase. Raveival (@raveival) demonstrated their clever way of reusing the plastic packaging from new bedsheets.

"You know this type of clear packaging that bedsheeting and stuff will come in? I always save this type of stuff because it's great for storing," they said.

These plastic bags are sturdy and can be used to easily store all sorts of clutter, including cords, clothes, and crafts. Plus, they're clear, making it easy to see what you've stored inside.

"And it's sustainable because you're reusing," they added.

How it's helping

Reusing packaging can save you money. Don't buy bathroom trash bags. Try using grocery bags, Amazon packaging, and bread bags. Extra takeout containers? They make great plant pots for succulents. Saving money and sustainability go hand in hand.

Reusing a bedsheet bag may not seem like much, but every bit of reducing, reusing, and recycling helps the planet. Of all the plastic ever produced, only 9% has been recycled. "The vast majority—79 percent—is accumulating in landfills or sloughing off in the natural environment as litter," according to National Geographic.

One way to reduce plastic waste is to avoid single-use plastics in the first place. Skip the single-use razors, grocery bags, and water bottles and shop sustainable and reusable. Not only will you save money, but you'll help save the planet too.

Unfortunately, buying something contained in plastic is often unavoidable. Nearly 40% of all plastic waste is packaging, per Our World in Data. Not all of this packaging is reusable, but it's important to reuse and repurpose the packaging that is.

What people are saying

Commenters shared what they store in their bedsheet bags.

"I use mine for expensive puffy skirts," one commenter wrote.

Another user said, "I use mine for various craft projects."

