Man shares brilliant hack for hanging curtains using toilet paper rolls: 'This is actually genius'

A man named Kendrick and his mom shared a handy hack we can use to repurpose used toilet paper or paper towel rolls in a way most of us could have never imagined.

The scoop

The video starts with a shot of a kitchen countertop. "Mom's counting her treasure," Kendrick says.

We briefly see his mom grabbing her pretty pink blossom tumbler before walking out of the frame. On the countertop sits what looks like two whole toilet paper rolls and five halved rolls.

He continues: "This is what she needs. She needs a ton of toilet paper rolls." He walks over to a set of windows. "Because see how these curtains work?" he says.

Kendrick then slides the curtains to demonstrate how they move on the curtain rod. He then notes how, when you put them back, they're all "bunched up." But then he turns back toward the countertop, whispering excitedly, "Just wait."

However, Kendrick doesn't return to the countertop. Instead, he walks over to another set of curtains.

"These have a little more than half," then asks, "right mom?" before adding, "A little more than half of the toilet paper rolls in between each of the bends."

He pulls the curtains shut, then opens them again to demonstrate how they are now perfectly spaced thanks to these handy homemade curtain spacers.

"Looks so perfectly pretty," Kendrick says with a satisfied sigh, before turning around to give his smiling mom her flowers. "Good job, mom!"

How it's helping

According to Environment America, each American uses about 140 rolls of toilet paper per year, which is roughly 28 pounds of paper. And over 11,000 rolls in their lifetimes. This is twice as much as folks in France or Italy.

Repurposing throwaway items like paper towels and toilet paper rolls can save a lot of trees. And using recycled toilet paper can save even more trees, about 27,000 according to Pure Planet Club.

Plus, there are tons of handy ways you can reuse them, such as cheap cat treat dispensers, fire starters using used dryer lint, seed starters, cord organizers, and gardeners love using them to make mulch lasagna.

The potential savings and crafting opportunities are nothing to sneeze at. There are lots of amazing recycling options out there to discover. And every little bit helps our planet heal.

What everyone's saying

With over 96,000 likes, the video has received tons of praise for such a simple, yet elegant hack.

One user wrote, "It looks great! I appreciate the fact she cares about the little details of her home. She has a home not just a house."

Another added, "As a bachelor, I do not own curtains or toilet paper. However, please thank ur Mom as this calms the deep river of OCD flowing through my soul."

One user joked, "I can't unsee this. great now I have to save my toilet paper rolls too. I never noticed it and now it's bugging me, thanks for that."

"Okay but this is actually genius," said another.

