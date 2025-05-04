Homeowner shares money-saving trick to make use of old toilet paper rolls: 'I literally make these all year round'

Many commenters loved the idea and chimed in with their own versions.

A creative Redditor sparked creativity with a DIY firestarter that's made from materials normally tossed in the trash.

The scoop

If you've ever felt guilty throwing away empty toilet paper rolls or handfuls of dryer lint, this zero-waste trick gives them a second life, all while saving you money on store-bought fire starters.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the post, the Redditor shared a simple photo of three toilet paper rolls stuffed with dryer lint.

To create this on your own, you just need to use toilet paper tubes and stuff them with dryer lint, especially from loads containing cotton towels or natural fibers.

The commenters were quick to light up the comment section with their input.

"I literally make these all year round and store them in my laundry room." one user replied.

For extra burn time, some commenters suggest tucking in a square of used paper towel or adding melted wax. No fancy gear required — just a lighter and a firepit.

How it's helping

This homemade fire starter can help save serious money over time.

Store-bought fire starters can run up to $1 each, and if you're regularly lighting backyard bonfires or using a wood stove, those costs add up quickly. With this hack, the raw materials are literally things you were about to throw away.

And it's good for the planet, too. Diverting dryer lint and cardboard tubes from the landfill keeps them out of overflowing waste streams and ultimately out of our oceans.

It's a win-win for your wallet and the environment.

What everyone's saying

Many commenters loved the idea and chimed in with their own versions for more waste reduction.

One user commented: "I use empty egg carts! Throw some wax in there with it to help it burn longer and not smell weird haha."

Another chimed in with a variation: "I have a bucket with junk mail too. I burn it in the garage woodstove. There's so much."

"We use the paper towels that bacon gets placed on to drain after cooking. Just rolling it up and stick in a sandwich bag in the freezer. Pull one out when needed, and it acts like a wick to start fire and smells delicious!" another fan wrote.

Whether you're camping, cozying up around a fire pit, or just looking to cut waste at home, this DIY hack is striking a match with anyone looking to repurpose their waste into something useful.

