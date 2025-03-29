Mom shares genius organization hack using old toilet paper rolls: 'Mind blown'

A single person may use as much as 85 rolls of toilet paper annually, as Cottonelle estimates. While your own usage may vary, that would be about seven toilet paper rolls tossed in the garbage a month from just one person, going on those numbers.

These numbers, of course, go up in family households, with Cottonelle estimating more than 300 rolls per year. Along those lines, one mom on TikTok noticed how much cardboard she and her family seemed to be wasting and decided to try to do something about it.

Taking note of her family's toilet paper usage, TikToker Lauren Price (@luluannprice) shared on her page an organization hack using toilet paper rolls.

The scoop

The mother of two joked about how her creative and thrifty mind works differently than the minds of others. Whereas any average person may just see a toilet paper roll, Lauren sees a cord organizer. Her hack is simple, as all good life hacks should be.

When an empty roll of toilet paper would typically go straight into the bathroom trash can without a thought, consider saving it to make cord organization a little easier. Just wrap the cord up, put it inside the roll, and label it.

"Perfect use for these when moving so your cords don't get tangled," she said in the video's caption.

While Lauren suggests using this trick to pack for a move, it can also be used to pack for a vacation or even for everyday household organization. Toilet paper rolls can also be decorated to hold art supplies for children, be repurposed into glasses cases, or used for crafting.

How it's helping

Cardboard, while biodegradable, versatile, and recyclable, hurts the environment and people when it ends up in landfills. It decomposes without using oxygen, which results in the production of potent methane.

On the other hand, recycling and reusing cardboard can help create a cleaner, greener, and cooler planet. Lauren's life hack promotes sustainability while also saving money on organizational products, which cost $10 or more. You already spent money on toilet paper, so there is no reason not to repurpose what is leftover when the paper runs out.

What everyone's saying

One TikTok user commented on the post in awe.

"Mind blown," they said.

In response, Lauren acknowledged the versatility of toilet paper rolls and said, "Hahaha right, so many uses."

