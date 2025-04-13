Homeowner unveils jaw-dropping garden transformation after over decade of neglect: 'Looks gorgeous'

"We settled on the idea of having a formal garden surrounded by more informal woodland paths and beds."

For anyone who's ever purchased a home, there is something to be said about finally being able to live in a place that truly speaks to your personality. And that also includes your outdoor space.

One homeowner ventured over to r/GardeningUK to share their experience of replacing their garden filled with "rough grass" with something they could really be proud of.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In their post, the Redditor explained that while they had moved into their home in Scotland 14 years earlier, they never had the opportunity to focus on their garden. But without any more projects left to complete inside their home, they finally had time to turn their attention outside.

"A plan was drawn up and revised over and over, we settled on the idea of having a formal garden surrounded by more informal woodland paths and beds," the original poster wrote. "My wife also wanted a stumpery."

The Redditor included several breathtaking pictures in the post that chronicled the backyard project from start to finish. The end result featured a wide assortment of perennials that included everlasting sweet peas, which are native to Europe.

Rewilding your yard with native plants offers a number of benefits that can turn any outdoor space into a place you can feel good about. Native plants support local wildlife, require less maintenance, conserve water, and promote biodiversity.

Native plants have the ability to establish deeper roots, which allows them to access underground water sources. Once settled into a garden, native plants can also help prevent invasive plant species from encroaching on the space.

In the comments section, many users were enamored with the work the original poster had done.

"Wow looks gorgeous!!" exclaimed one commenter. "Just wondering what arch you used? I'd like to buy one but not sure if I need to splurge."

While the original poster admitted that the arch they installed came with a steep price tag, it was well worth the money. "Definitely not cheap, they're really well made and should last longer than us!" they wrote.

