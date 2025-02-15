Landscaper's unique before-and-after transformation proves you don't need grass for a beautiful outdoor space: 'Absolutely amazing'

"I'd be camped out there all the time."

After finishing an intensive landscaping project, one contractor took to Reddit to show off the transformation.

"Had a lot of fun installing this project!" said the original poster. "It's not the clean, fabricated look most companies are installing, but I'm not trying to run that type of outfit. Natural, sustainable, and local are the cornerstone of our ethos."

The original poster included several pictures. The "before" image shows patchy, unhealthy grass growing on soil described as "the perfect blend of sand and clay to form what was nothing short of concrete."

In the "after" pictures, the space has undergone a total transformation.

The original poster detailed the changes. "Boulder/rock work using material harvested from the property," they said. "Deer-proof cedar raised beds for herbs (the deer pressure here is absolutely ridiculous, and barring installing fencing around the entire area, we decided to try something a little unorthodox that incorporated wood into the garden). Natural stone walkway. No-mow fescue lawn. Native or ecologically-functional plantings."

The result is charming, even though the plants haven't had time to grow yet. There is a beautiful variety of plants lining the sloped mulch beds, and the two raised beds are enclosed in mesh fencing that protects them from wildlife without blocking the view.

As the original poster mentioned, this garden is designed to be low-maintenance, with no need for mowing. The use of native plants also means it will need less water than a turf grass lawn. Even transforming part of your lawn is enough to see noticeable benefits.

Commenters loved the unique design of this inviting yard. "Absolutely amazing," said one user.

"Gorgeous!" said another commenter. "Only thing I would do different is have a hammock on that patio. I'd be camped out there all the time."

