Proud homeowner shares photos of new off-grid plumbing and water system: 'It's all starting to feel real'

by Kristen Carr
A Redditor posted photos on a forum discussion that is focused on off-grid living. The photos showed a new off-grid plumbing and water system for their outdoor kitchen and bathhouse.

"It's all starting to feel real," they shared.

"You won't forget that first hot shower."
"You won't forget that first hot shower."
The excited original poster explained that the plumbing and water heating was being pumped straight from a small nearby spring and is the first off-grid system they have implemented. 

Going "off-grid" is a lifestyle choice where people choose to live independent of public utilities such as water, electricity, or sewage. Instead, these individuals and families choose to generate their own power, a huge step toward sustainable living.

Off-grid living has benefits, in addition to a sense of independence and pride it often gives people living the eco-friendly lifestyle. Generating your own electricity can result in long-term cost savings. Rebates and tax credits can also be attractive advantages.

Installing solar panels — one way to generate your own energy that is gaining in popularity — can cut down on your energy bills and reliance on public utilities, which depend on fuels that pollute the environment, contributing to the warming of the planet.

One additional advantage to off-grid living is the sense of security it can provide during extreme weather events. Your home can remain powered even if public utilities are impacted by a storm or fire.

People who have adopted the off-grid lifestyle have reported that it forces them to be more thoughtful about their energy usage. 

Even if your goals don't include living completely off-grid, you can take small steps in that direction in order to reduce your reliance on energy sources that negatively affect the environment. It isn't an all-or-nothing prospect. Just creating some of your own energy can reduce your negative impact on our warming planet.

The OP on the Reddit forum has plans to expand their off-grid lifestyle. "Next up the solar array," they announced.

Commenters had lots of questions and encouraged the off-grid lifestyle. 

"Looks good!" observed one.

Another inspired commenter said, "Nice, the one thing I can't wait to have on my property is plumbing."

"Awesome!!! You won't forget that first hot shower," another Reddit user said.

