Gardener warns after trial with common landscaping method led to unexpected consequences: 'I'll forever regret'

As many home gardeners have discovered, using landscaping fabric to control weeds is not a sustainable long-term solution. One regenerative farmer learned this the hard way after their landscaping fabric turned to shreds and microplastics in their soil.

In a TikTok video, Blossom and Branch Farm (@blossomandbranchfarm) documented the journey to recovering the soil after failed attempts to control the weeds in their garden using landscaping fabric.

@blossomandbranchfarm I'll forever regret using landscape fabric at the farm, not doing my own deeper research into the effects of it and listening to others who told me I "had" to use it or I'd be overrun with weeds. Not only did using it cost me a lot of money in purchasing, applying it every year, and removing it every year; I still find plastic remnants in my soil. Once i learned this and started researching the effects of that on our soil life, I vowed to find a better way. Mulching provides amazing benefits for the soil but when we mulch with cover crops it's even more incredible and beneficial! It's take a while for us to learn how to do this and balance our garden ecosystem but I'm so glad we've finally gotten there—it's been such a fun journey! We have free videos over in our YouTube about soil health, and we also have our regenerative gardening class on spring sale through next Monday—it's linked right in our bio. What's your favorite natural material to use as a mulch in the garden?

"I'll forever regret using landscape fabric at the farm," the farmer shared.

The deteriorated fabric was removed and replaced with fallen leaves gathered from their neighbors.

"While this helped and was free, much of it blew away during winter," the OP shared. However, the decomposing leaves did help improve the health of their soil, growing the soil's microbial life.

The farmer then tried wood chips and soil potions, which were both effective. However, these methods were time-consuming.

After researching alternative yet effective solutions to help control the weeds in their garden, the farmer discovered "living cover," also known as living mulch.

Living mulch is a dense, low-growing ground cover that crowds out weeds, preventing them from establishing. As it covers most of the soil, it helps reduce water evaporation, conserving water in your garden. Many plants used for living mulch also have deep root systems that help improve the soil structure and prevent erosion.

White clover, for example, is a popular living mulch plant because it grows densely — covering the ground, improving soil health, and attracting local pollinators. Once fully established, clover's deep root system helps the plant access water and moisture from deep within the ground, making it a low-water plant.

Native plants are similarly low-demand and slow-growing compared to invasive species. Native plants are already acclimated to the local climate and possess deep root systems, which allow them to survive in low-water conditions.

Planting a natural lawn will save you money and time on lawn maintenance and water bills while creating a healthy ecosystem for local pollinators, who protect our food supply.

"The plants became my 'landscape fabric,'" the farmer shared.

"Inspirational!! Thank you for restoring my hope in gardening without a trip to the hardware store!" one commenter said.

"Cover crops are the WAY," another user commented.

"Beauty in practice. Your garden is a marvel, thank you," a third commenter said.

