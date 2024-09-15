Gardener seeks advice after failing to transform their property: 'I want to incorporate more local and native plants'

"I have no advice, I just want to say I love the geometry of it."

Sometimes, the internet really can come to the rescue.



An aspiring gardener on Reddit found this out firsthand after reaching out on the platform for advice on finishing their lawn transformation.



While they succeeded in creating a more native garden and walking path, the seed mix they tried in the area off the path didn't take hold. The area was left with mostly "junk grass."

Additionally, the path was dependent on what they described as "expensive" micro-clovers, which they loved but were considering replacing with a cheaper option.

"Ideally, I want to incorporate more local and native plants, creating a natural, thriving environment that supports local wildlife and reduces our water usage," the original poster wrote.

Rewilding is increasing in popularity for homeowners who want to save water, reduce pesticide use, and lower lawn maintenance time and cost. Switching to native plants also aids pollinators, which are vital to plants and food sources.

Options to transform your lawn include switching from grass to native plants, buffalo grass, and clover. Even a partial lawn transformation can reap major benefits for the local habitat while saving resources and money.



For the OP's dilemma, Redditors on the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit were happy to provide helpful tips and encouragement.



One Reddit user recommended using a "different seed company that sells all natives and has a good reputation for fresh seed." They and others suggested Prairie Moon as the ideal seed. The same user also theorized that the poster's chickens could've eaten the seed.



Patience, persistence, and restraint were some of the other lessons fellow Redditors wanted to share with the OP.



One Redditor pointed out that "most seed mixes don't 'mature' until year three or five after seeding." They suggested seeding in the early winter, considering prescribed burns, and keeping up on weed treatment and removal.



As far as the paths, Redditors had a bunch of options. Suggested replacements for the micro-clovers included plantain plants, Juncus tenuis seeds, and native strawberry plants.



A prevailing opinion was that the OP would have to accept that they should be mowing the path a few times a year, experimenting to see what was able to grow, and not worrying too much about it.



Overall, Redditors were positive and supportive of the poster's attempts to rewild their yard.



One commenter chimed in: "I have no advice, I just want to say I love the geometry of it and it sounds great."



Another spotted a guest star of the photos, "the doggo in the flowers," and wanted to commission a painting of the pup.

