Gardener shares 'cheap and easy' hack to save you from buying perennials next spring: 'Just have to get the timing right'

Want to expand your garden without breaking the bank? A savvy gardening influencer just shared a trick that'll have you propagating perennials like a pro, and it couldn't be easier.

The scoop

Gardening influencer GardeningGrant (@gardeninggrant) took to TikTok to reveal a simple method for multiplying your perennial plants for free.

"This is one of the BEST gardening hacks that any gardener should know about. One of the reasons I only buy one plant is because most are incredibly easy to propagate. Shrubs and trees can be propagated by cuttings, but perennials are SUPER easy to propagate by collecting the seed heads. Some people collect them and store them - which makes sense for annuals like zinnias, dahlias, celosia or sunflowers. But perennials don't need that extra work. All you need to do is snip off the stem of a flower that has gone to seed. And then take that stem and stick it anywhere in the garden. You could arrange in drifts, rows or cottage garden chaos style - YOUR CHOICE. Come springtime you will have many new plants for you and the pollinators to enjoy. And a note to leave seed heads on over winter as well for the birds - THEY GET HUNGRY! Cheap, easy and beautiful - THAT IS OUR BRAND!"

"This is one of the BEST gardening hacks that any gardener should know about," Grant explains. "One of the reasons I only buy one plant is because most are incredibly easy to propagate.

"You can pretty much do it with any perennial. You just have to get the timing right."

To do this, first find a stem on your chosen perennial that has gone to seed. Then, snip off the stem and stick the cut stem directly into bare soil where you want new plants to grow. Finally, let nature do its thing. The seeds will drop, experience their necessary cold period, and sprout come spring.

"You could arrange in drifts, rows or cottage garden chaos style - YOUR CHOICE," Grant wrote in the caption. "Come springtime you will have many new plants for you and the pollinators to enjoy."

How it's helping

This trick helps budget-conscious gardeners and anyone looking to level up their green space. Propagating plants on your own will save you from spending money on new perennials each season. Plus, you'll enjoy abundant homegrown flowers and foliage.

Gardening does more than beautify your yard. It improves your physical and mental health, providing gentle exercise and a calming connection to nature. Growing your own produce can also lead to better-tasting, pesticide-free food.

Let's also remember the environmental perks. More plants mean more habitats for pollinators and increased carbon sequestration.

What everyone's saying

Gardeners buzzed about this simple yet effective propagation method.

One excited commenter exclaimed, "Running to go get my clippers. This is awesome."

Another chimed in, "You had me at cheap and easy!!!"

Experienced green thumbs backed up the technique's effectiveness.

"Love this method!" shared one user. "Has worked for so many of my perennials, and even some annuals, to fill my gardens at minimal cost."

