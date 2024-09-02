Clothing expert demonstrates simple, two-ingredient hack to remove stubborn sunscreen stains: 'What a great tip'

Sunscreen contains UV filters that oxidize and leave yellow stains on your clothes that can worsen over time. One clothing aficionado has just the fix.

The scoop

Bestselling author and Garment Goddess LauradeBarra (@lauradebarra) has the solution for removing yellow sunscreen stains out of your whitest shirts. This hack can also be used to brighten any dulled whites.

The TikToker says to fill a container with a little over three quarts of cold water followed by two cups of distilled white vinegar. Let the garment soak for 10 minutes. Turn the garment inside out and add another cup of vinegar.

After 30 minutes, check it and see if the stains are lifting. If not, wait another 30 minutes and continue to check. Once happy, wash the areas with soap by hand, and then it's ready for the washing machine.

Laura advises not to use the fast wash cycle, as it isn't enough time to remove the stain fully. Allow the garment to dry naturally, using sunlight if you can since it's a natural brightener.

"Another garment saved!" Laura says in the video.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

How it's helping

Laura's hack is a great example of how to preserve your clothes safely and efficiently without the caustic use of bleach. Bleach is full of harmful chemicals and deteriorates the fabric and quality of your clothes while providing a temporary fix.

White vinegar and water are two staples everyone has in their kitchen that are natural, cheap, and nontoxic. It's one less reason to go to the store, and having less products in the house means less plastic waste. Natural cleaning solutions will help keep chemicals out of your clothes, house, and lungs.

Vinegar can be used for so many things. From cleaning garbage disposals to dissolving limescale and replacing fabric softener, it's a powerhouse cleaner that's only a fraction of the cost of store-bought cleaners.

If you're looking for other ways to save money around the house, try switching to healthier, eco-friendly laundry detergent. Brands like Meliora and Blueland are providing plastic-free, nontoxic, refillable options that are cheaper than Tide and just as effective.

What people are saying

Laura's stain removal hack was very much appreciated by her followers.

"What a great tip," one TikToker wrote.

A second commented, "Perfect timing! I've so many whites to try this out with that spf didn't come out with vanish!"

A third raved, "Amazing! Looks new and bright."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.