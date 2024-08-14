Home maintenance specialist shares simple, one-step hack to clean your garbage disposal: 'I had never thought of that'

If you have a garbage disposal, you know they can get pretty gross. You may have heard of using ice cubes as a cleaning hack, but one expert takes it a step further by using vinegar instead of water.

The scoop

Kyshawn (@weeklyhomecheck) is a creator who shares weekly tips and more for keeping your home clean and running smoothly. He has shared everything from winterizing your spigots to cleaning your dryer lint trap. In one helpful clip, he shows followers an easy, one-ingredient hack for cleaning your garbage disposal.

In the clip, Kyshawn says: "Next time you clean the garbage disposal, don't just use normal ice. Freeze some vinegar into ice cubes and the icy vinegar will sharpen the blades, and help break down all the dirt, oil, and gunk!"

How it's working

Using products you likely already have to clean your house is a great way to save money while being more eco-friendly. According to our cleaning guide: "Using natural on-hand options just half the time could save you up to $90 per year." Vinegar is an incredibly handy ingredient to keep around the house for a plethora of uses.

Vinegar can be used to clean windows, faucets, coffee machines, and more. This ingredient owes its cleaning abilities to its acidity — according to the BBC: "The household staple can have a pH as low as 2.2…mild enough to not damage fabrics and surfaces, but strong enough to get rid of stubborn stains and deposits."

There is also some evidence that vinegar has antimicrobial properties, though adding citric acid seems necessary to allow for an effective disinfectant, as concluded by a study from 2020.

While it has been stated that ice cubes help sharpen your disposal blades, Thermal, an HVAC and plumbing company, says otherwise. It says that while using ice cubes is an effective way to knock loose gunk, they do nothing to the blades. Thermal does confirm that vinegar ice cubes are even better at cleaning than regular ice cubes.

What people are saying

Commenters on the post loved this tip. One person said: "Hey that's a great idea. I had never thought of that!"

Another commenter wrote: "Had no idea.. this is great!

It's always exciting to learn a new and easy way to keep the house clean.

