Woman shares simple hack to deep clean grime buildup on showerhead fixture: 'I've been bathing in filth'

Every day we seem to learn a new horrifying thing that needs to be deep-cleaned immediately around our home. Well, today is no different, as one TikToker has shown followers how to deep-clean your showerhead to keep your showers as sanitary as possible.

The scoop

With over half a million followers, thekwendyhome (@thekwendyhome) shares tips for all over your home from cleaning to cooking and decorating. In one clip, she demonstrates how to deep-clean your showerhead.

"I've been bathing in filth because I've never deep-cleaned our showerheads," she says.

#deepcleaning #cleaningmotivation #cleaninghacks #springcleaning2024 #showerhead #cleantok #cleaning #cleanwithme #faucet #vinegarhacks #cleaninghack #naturalcleaningproducts #cleanwithmemotivation #diycleaning ♬ original sound - thekwendyhome @thekwendyhome Add deep cleaning your shower heads to your spring cleaning list expeditiously! While you're at it, check your faucets because mine was PINK under there. I can't believe I've been brushing my teeth with that water. 🤢 Don't worry if your shower head doesn't come off, just use a ziplock bag and rubber band to secure the vinegar to your fixture. I left my shower head in the mixture for only a few minutes before I saw the lime scale deposits come out. But to be safe I left it submerged for a couple hours before taking it out to deep clean with a small dental brush. You can use a tooth pick too! I'm so glad I did this even though I'm slightly horrified. Because at least now I can shower with the knowledge that my water isn't icky anymore. #springcleaning

The process is fairly simple but will not work with all shower heads, and if you are in a rental, be careful about removing anything since you don't want to incur the wrath of your landlord.

To start, unscrew your showerhead from the pipe. Next, place the shower head in a container, cover it with distilled white vinegar, and leave for a couple of hours.

Once a lot of the limescale deposits have dissolved, you can use a toothpick, dental brush, or old toothbrush to clean out all the nooks, crannies, and holes on the showerhead. Finally, reattach your showerhead and enjoy a nice, extra-clean shower.

Another option if you can't remove your showerhead, she says, is to use a "ziplock bag and rubber band to secure the vinegar to your fixture."

How it's working

Vinegar is one of your household's super ingredients. It can be used in your cooking for dressings and depth of flavor, as well as all over your house to clean. Vinegar is great for helping to clean windows, floors, and faucets.

Using versatile products like this can help you save money and time. Rather than buying a ton of harsh, specialized cleaning products, you can buy a few bulk items and use them for everything. A large bottle of vinegar costs less than $4 at Target, while a specialized product from cleaning limescale costs $6 and is a quarter of the volume.

One of the best reasons to try vinegar in your cleaning is that it's gentler on the environment. According to the Environmental Working Group, "these everyday products may release hundreds of hazardous volatile organic compounds … having the potential to cause health harms such as respiratory system damage, increased cancer risk and developmental and reproductive impacts."

What people are saying

Commenters were shocked to learn their shower might be less clean than they thought.

One person wrote, "What!! That's wild."

Another person who seemed to be in the know said, "My family thinks I'm crazy for cleaning everything!"

