Homeowners across the US share honest reviews after going solar to slash their bills: 'My last energy bill was $2'

The scoop

As part of their Solar Stories series, the Solar Energy Industries Association (@SeiaOrg) shared real homeowner reviews of solar panels.

Interviewees cited monthly savings and energy independence as reasons why they switched to solar.

"[If] a storm comes through, things kick off, I still got power," Bobby, a homeowner in Georgia, told the SEIA.

"I think the last energy bill was $2, and the one before that I think was maybe $4," Robert from Maryland said.

Millions of Americans have made the switch to solar, and that number is expected to rise significantly over the next decade. According to the SEIA, "7% of homes in the U.S. have solar. By 2030, this number will grow to over 15% of U.S. homes."

Solar panels are an investment, and for these interviewees, the benefits were worth it.

How it's working

Where there's solar, there's savings. Your savings will vary depending on a few factors — such as where you live, how much energy you consume, and the size of your roof — but the average homeowner saves hundreds of dollars each month on their energy bills.

Solar panels are more affordable than ever. As solar technology advances and production increases, the cost has dropped significantly. Our World in Data found that solar "costs have fallen by 90% in the last decade."

Combined with available tax credits and rebates, such as the Inflation Reduction Act, there's never been a better time to invest in solar. The Inflation Reduction Act can give eligible homeowners up to 30% off the price tag in solar and other energy-efficient home upgrades — that's thousands of dollars in savings.

If you're interested in making the switch to solar but aren't sure where to start, EnergySage can help. From providing installation quotes to connecting you with local, reliable contractors, EnergySage is the perfect place to see if solar is right for you and your home.

What everyone's saying

Other homeowners interviewed by the SEIA had good things to say about solar's impact on their home and wallet.

"Some months when it's really hot outside, I've had opportunities where my bill has been negative," one Virginian homeowner mentioned. " … Don't be the last person to jump on the bandwagon."

